Ramp Detours Scheduled for Resurfacing Project on I-81 in Cumberland County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that ramp detours are scheduled for a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Detours will be implemented at the Route 174 (Exit 29) on-ramps to northbound and southbound Interstate 81 so the ramps can be reconstructed and widened.

The ramp to I-81 southbound will be closed from Sunday, April 11, to Saturday April 24. A detour will be in place. Motorists will take the ramp from Route 174 to northbound I-81, exit at Route 233/ Newville (Exit 37), then head south on I-81.

The ramp to I-81 northbound will be closed from Sunday, April 25 to Saturday, May 1. A detour will be in place. Motorists will take the ramp from Route 174 to southbound I-81, exit at Route 696/Fayette Street (Exit 24), then head north on I-81.

This work is part of is a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships. The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018