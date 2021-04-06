Intentionally Disruptive Podcast Continues into April with Mental Health Series

Intentionally Disruptive Podcast with Shawnda McNeal

“Shame Loses Power by Being Talked About”

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the April series of the Intentionally Disruptive podcast, former radio personality and podcast host Shawnda McNeal connects listeners to several guests, covering topics like anxiety, depression, imposter syndrome, and PTSD. The series is titled ‘No Perfect People Allowed’ and dives deep into mental illness in preparation for May Mental Health Awareness Month.

“I passionately believe that shedding light on mental health is what it takes to facilitate healing,” says McNeal. “I have learned so much through dealing with my own personal darkness, and I want to shout from the rooftops that hope can be found in sharing your struggles! This April series allows us to spread that message.”

Rachel Trimble, podcast guest on episode 15, adds, “PTSD and the correlation between trauma and addiction is something that not many people have education on. Those who struggle with it struggle with shame. But shame loses power by being talked about, so I hope someone can hear my story and that it resonates and brings new awareness, either in themselves or in how to view and treat others.”

Intentionally Disruptive podcast sponsor, health company Microbe Formulas, also stresses the importance of mental health in overall well-being. Microbe focuses on creating innovative supplements to support gut health. The crucial link between gut health and mental health is discussed more here.

The podcast, which debuted in January 2021, already has 100,000+ downloads across five platforms. Intentionally Disruptive remains #23 in the “Self-Help” category and is now featured in the top 100 of the “Education” and “Health and Wellness” categories.

About the Podcast: Shawnda McNeal is a former morning radio/TV host best known for her wild and loving personality. McNeal connects with a diverse group of guests with intentionally disruptive perspectives, passions, and stories. The podcast candidly discusses everything from body image, self-care, wellness, love, life, and more. You can follow the podcast on Instagram @intentionallydisruptive.

About the Sponsor: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Coordinator, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.