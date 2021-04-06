NextGen Cyber Talent Joins Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy to Develop Next-Generation Security Professionals
Teaming up with NextGen Cyber Talent will help develop the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and bridge the skills gap.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextGen Cyber Talent (“NextGen”) today announced that it has joined the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy.
Educating tomorrow’s cybersecurity professionals is essential in helping close the cybersecurity skills gap, winning the battle against cybercrime, and preserving the trust of people everywhere in our digital world.
Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy courses provide students with the knowledge and skills to be prepared for a successful career in cybersecurity. Upon completing the course, each student will be eligible to take a certification exam (Palo Alto Networks Certified Entry-Level Technician or Certified Network Security Administrator). In addition, for qualified academic institutions, the company offers faculty training, hands-on labs, modularized curricula and virtual firewalls at no cost.
NextGen, a nonprofit organization training the next generation of cybersecurity professionals, provides an avenue into cybersecurity careers for women, minorities and other underprivileged populations through education and mentoring, while simultaneously attacking the skills shortage and lack of diversity in the cybersecurity industry today.
Since Palo Alto Networks launched the Cybersecurity Academy program in 2014, it has grown to comprise more than 1,300 partner institutions in over 70 countries worldwide.
“NextGen’s success depends on partnering with industry leaders that are forward thinking and seek to remediate the cybersecurity talent gap and help increase diversity in our industry. Given the shared mission of our respective organizations, we are excited to partner with Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy to help address these important areas,” said Krishnan Chellakarai, founder & co-chair, NextGen Cyber Talent.
“The cybersecurity challenges posed by today’s digital society mean we have an ever-increasing need for advanced skills in this area. Teaming up with NextGen Cyber Talent will help develop the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and bridge the skills gap. At Palo Alto Networks, our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. We hope this initiative helps enable cybersecurity enthusiasts to continue studying, learning and expanding their knowledge to contribute toward a future career,” said Prameet Chhabra, Senior Director and Head of Global Enablement, Palo Alto Networks.
To learn more about Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy, visit: https://www.paloaltonetworks.com/academy
About NextGen Cyber Talent
NextGen Cyber Talent is a nonprofit organization providing a platform to increase diversity and inclusion in the cybersecurity industry. It brings together cybersecurity experts, technology solution providers, and enterprises to make a difference in the underserved and underprivileged community and address a mounting cyber skills shortage and talent gap. To learn more, visit www.nextgencybertalent.com
