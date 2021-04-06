Doom Looms Deep in LURKING WOODS! Now Available on VOD from Midnight Releasing

Lurking Woods Poster and Synopsis Lurking Woods Behind the Scenes Cast and Crew Lurking Woods Behind the Scenes Cast and Crew 1

Samera Entertainment gives us a behind the scenes look at this new slasher thriller from Midnight Releasing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A reunion among longtime friends turns deadly in Lurking Woods, an intense thrill ride shot in the backwoods of western Australia.

This Ozploitation inspired horror show centers on three men and three women who have been friends for years. They plan for a relaxing weekend in the woods, and the women have arranged a clever game to determine who's going to hook up with who. Unfortunately, their intended escapades take a backseat to the nefarious plot of a masked killer with a bloodthirsty desire to knock them off one by one in true slasher movie fashion.

Lurking Woods stars Troy Coward, Hope Devaney, Daniel Berenger, Chloe Brown, Kyle James Sargon, Dominique Shenton, and Michael Rainone. It was directed by Rizal Halim, written by Desmond Hew, and produced by Rizal Halim, Darryl Westrup, and Azman Yeop Jr.

"Lurking Woods was indeed a challenging assignment. An extremely limited time of nine days with eight hours spent daily on set forced me to think critically and made me more creative in making the movie. It was an astonishment. The audience screamed and jumped out of their seats during the screening." -- Rizal Halim (Director)

Rod Manikam, Jag Pannu, Ong Teng Boon, Rowan Scott served as executive producers on the film.

"With this film we stepped up quality using a Red Dragon and invested in a Malaysian director. We had nine days to shoot a feature film, but with an awesome cast and crew we managed to pull it off." -- Rod Manikam (Executive Producer)

Once post-production was a wrap, Lurking Woods became an Official Selection at the Urban Action Showcase International Action Film Festival, and is now on its way to your home theater with its VOD release from Midnight Releasing as of April 6, 2021.

"Scheduling was tight, we also battled with the weather as most of the filming was outdoors. This was our first thriller, and first time using an international director, at the end of the day I think we produced a great movie with a nice twist at the end." -- Darryl "Dizzy" Westrup (Co-Producer, Script Editor, and actor)

Lurking Woods is now available from Midnight Releasing, Click Here for all available streaming channels

