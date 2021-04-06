Motivosity Wins Comparably Award for Best Company Outlook
As part of the 2021 Comparably Awards, Motivosity was ranked within the top 100 organizations in the US "Small/Mid-Size Companies" segment.
What sets Motivosity apart is the immense amount of positivity flowing in and through our business. It’s contagious.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivosity, the modern employee recognition platform, has been awarded “Best Company Outlook” for 2021 by Comparably. Each quarter Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by employees. These awards are given for a number of categories. Motivosity ranked number 27 across the nation in the “Small/Mid-Sized Companies” segment.
— Scott Johnson, CEO of Motivosity
Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity, commented that “What sets Motivosity apart is the immense amount of positivity flowing in and through our business. It’s contagious.” The company focuses on “helping people be happier about being at work” and they start internally. Motivosity’s culture and product are centered around peer to peer recognition, a sense of community, and meaningful relationships between manager and team members. Ranking in the top 50 companies nationally for “Best Company Outlook” is a sign that this mission and approach is resonating.
One employee respondent said, “My time at Motivosity is one of the best career decisions I've made. It is fulfilling, has meaning and I think it's going to be a great career story!” Another stated, “...it seems to be the most commonly aligned group I've worked with in my career. Everyone is rowing in the same direction.” These responses are an indication that employees have a positive outlook on the company direction and understand the impact they will have on company cultures across the globe.
Comparably Awards are determined by reviews and responses given by the company’s own employees. Survey questions range from sentiment ratings to how the employees feel about the future success of the company to how likely they are to recommend working for said company to a friend. The ratings are anonymously reported on Comparably.com during a twelve-month period from March 2020 through March 2021. It’s important to note that all of this feedback was provided during the COVID19 pandemic, making these evaluations and ranking even more relevant for job seekers and in illustrating the true grit and resilience of the companies that placed.
One of two Utah companies included in the segment, Motivosity continues to build their presence as the key player in the “Employee Recognition” industry.
About Motivosity
Motivosity is an employee recognition and feedback software that is centered around the mission to help people be happier at work. From the way they’ve coached their customers to build amazing cultures, everything they do is designed around this vision. They believe that companies unlock their greatest potential when they connect, recognize, lead, and listen. Their four products, coincidentally named Connect, Recognize, Lead, and Listen work seamlessly together to bring this goodness to your great company. Motivosity customers experience a 95%+ user engagement rate. Our software drives amazing results by connecting employees to each other and to the business and makes visible all the great work your team members are doing. Take a closer look at www.motivosity.com
About Comparably
Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
