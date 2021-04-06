Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,556 New WV Business Registrations for March 2021

Charleston, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,556 new businesses statewide during the month of March 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 14 new businesses, a 2.49% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Wayne, McDowell, Lincoln and Mason counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of 24 new business entities registered in Wayne County in March 2021. In McDowell County, 10 businesses registered. Lincoln County saw seven new business registrations, and Mason County registered 12 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,906 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with an 18.36% growth for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

All West Virginia Secretary of State offices are currently open by appointment for in-person services. Appointments can be made online or by phone to visit our Capitol office, OneStop Business Center and our remote offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.

In early October, the office announced its new online Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.

Nearly all business filings may be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.