Marymount California University Plans In-Person, Virtual Commencement Ceremonies
Multi-faceted graduation to commence next month.RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, USA, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Marymount California University has announced it will celebrate the Class of 2021 with an in-person, outdoor commencement ceremony and mass on May 8. MCU will also host a virtual ceremony on May 7 for students, friends and family members who are unable to attend the on-campus events or prefer to participate online. Both options will also welcome 2020 graduates whose commencement was cancelled due to the pandemic. The ceremony will also be livestreamed.
“It gives me great pleasure to know we will celebrate this important milestone with our students and their loved ones in person and remotely. We always look forward to this special day to honor our graduates and give them the recognition they so deeply deserve. It seems especially meaningful this year considering the challenges both classes have overcome in completing their degrees,” said President Brian Marcotte.
The decision comes on the heels of rising vaccination rates and recent changes to state guidelines allowing for larger gatherings. The university will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its community and follow all public health directives, including physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
With travel restrictions still in place, the on-campus ceremony is limited to local residents. All graduating students will receive two guest tickets for family members or friends to accompany them, all of whom are encouraged to travel in one car, as parking will be limited.
Additional details about the ceremonies will be released in the weeks ahead, including the times of the ceremonies and the process for graduates to confirm attendance. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3ft9ouw.
Marymount California University is a private liberal arts university in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, rooted in the Catholic faith. The school welcomes students of all faiths, backgrounds and diversity of experience to build skills for lifelong learning in a supportive community that promotes academic and career success. Ranked among the top liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Marymount offers undergraduate and graduate programs that lead to associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers. For more information, visit www.MarymountCalifornia.edu.
