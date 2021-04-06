Nobel Prize Winner Recommends New STEM Book that Celebrates Women’s Achievements in Physics
D.C.-based publisher releases third book in award-winning series, in paperback, Spanish, and eBook editions
Science is all about wonder, and this book gets us wondering how the world really works. It introduces children to the female icons of physics who opened doors for the rest of us!”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science Naturally has taken on a question STEM educators have been asking for years… how do you get elementary school learners comfortable with a field of science even adults find intimidating? You’ll find the answer between the covers of the third book in the Science Wide Open series, Women in Physics and the Spanish edition, Las mujeres en la física.
— Donna Strickland, Ph.D., 2018 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics
Designed for children ages 7–10, Women in Physics is the perfect way to help young scientists understand the power of curiosity and resilience. The book introduces readers to the wonders of physics through a conversation between a spunky young protagonist, who asks questions about the world around her, and a scientifically astute narrator, whose answers are crafted to be understandable to young minds.
Donna Strickland, Ph.D., a 2018 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics, shares, "Science is all about wonder, and this book gets us wondering how the world really works. It introduces children to the female icons of physics who opened doors for the rest of us!"
This series was originally published in hardback by Genius Games, LLC in 2016, through a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign. The campaign was fully funded within eight hours of its launch, and brought in $136,520 from 3,103 backers. This enthusiasm from parents, teachers, librarians, and scientists demonstrates the demand for elementary STEM books, especially those celebrating female scientists.
Science Naturally is thrilled to have taken on the publication of these beloved titles, with the hope of making early science education accessible to a broad range of readers. Science Naturally works closely with literacy organizations to get books into the hands of children in need, including First Book, Kids Read Now, and Reach Out and Read.
Gabriela González, Ph.D., Boyd Professor of Physics & Astronomy at Louisiana State University says, "I see myself in the curious girl in this book, always wondering: how does it work? Learning from the master women presented here is inspiring to everyone, not just children.”
An extensive Teacher’s Guide, available for free download, provides further information, hands-on activities, and articulations to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), making this book an invaluable science resource.
Science Naturally looks forward to adding more titles to the Science Wide Open series to celebrate other areas of science and the women who have made contributions in their fields. Currently available are Women in Biology and Women in Chemistry. In production now are Women in Medicine, Women in Botany, and Women in Engineering.
Author Mary Wissinger spent most of her childhood in Wisconsin singing, reading, and daydreaming.
A former teacher, she enjoys writing stories that inspire curiosity about the world and connection with others. Now a St. Louis, MO resident, she is the author of the Science Wide Open series. More information about Mary can be found at MaryWissinger.com.
Danielle Pioli is an artist and illustrator whose mission is to inspire others to create. The idea of creating
a whole universe from her mind to paper is what made her fall in love with art and storytelling. As a child, she was drawn to magic—what she now calls Quantum Physics. She is the illustrator of the Science Wide Open series. For more information on Danielle’s work, visit her website at DaniellePioli.com.
Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.
Women in Physics
Written by Mary Wissinger • Illustrated by Danielle Pioli
English • Ages 7–10 • 8 x 8” • 40 pages
Hardback ($14.99) ISBN: 978-1-945779-11-4 • March 2016
Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-34-1• April 2021
eBook ($11.99) 978-1-945779-13-8 • April 2021
Las mujeres en la física
Written by Mary Wissinger • Illustrated by Danielle Pioli
Spanish • Ages 7–10 • 8 x 8” • 40 pages
Paperback ($12.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-35-8 • April 2021
eBook ($11.99) ISBN: 978-1-938492-36-5 • April 2021
Caitlin Burnham
Science, Naturally!
+1 202-465-4798
Caitlin@ScienceNaturally.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn