Evan Ayres Joins Newfront Insurance’s Rapidly Growing Employee Benefits Practice
EINPresswire.com/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Evan Ayres on board as a Principal and Employee Benefits Producer. Evan joins Newfront from Snapper Shuler Kenner Insurance, where he pushed their expansion into large group employee benefits. Prior to that, Evan helped lead HUB’s push to expand market share in the municipal benefits sector.
Benefits continues to be a source of strength for Newfront, which has seen dramatic organic growth in the sector over the previous 12 months. "Producers in the Benefits space are especially attuned to the importance of innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "Evan is an experienced professional with a proven track record, and his client focus and commitment to innovation made him a perfect fit for what we're building at Newfront."
"I have never before seen an agency that is as focussed on improving the customer experience through modern technology and unparalleled customer service as Newfront. The talent pool of insurance professionals at Newfront is incredible, and I am excited to work with the team." Mr. Ayres is based out of Washington and serves clients throughout the west coast.
About Newfront Insurance
Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States
