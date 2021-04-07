R4G Sponsors Mom to Write Celebrating Soccer Women Story About Rachel Breton
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors 'Celebrating Soccer Women' interview by Megan Sones of soccer player and positive role model Rachel Breton.
Recruiting for Good sponsors 'Celebrating Soccer Women' inspired stories of athletes; exhibiting positive values. This month, Megan Sones interviewed Rachel Breton.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful for Megan's story, 'Double Jersey—Soccer and Life,' because it inspires positive values. Rachel is such a great leader and role-model."
About
Chasing Kids in Heels is a Literary Blog written by Megan Sones of New Jersey. Megan has a passion for writing, food, education, fashion, reading, and fitness. She attended the College of New Jersey where she double majored in English and Education, then continued on to receive her Master’s in Special Education. She began her educational career teaching English to Special Education students at the High School level for two years, continued to Special Education English at the Middle School level for two years, and then taught 5th grade for three years before beginning to stay at home with her kids. Megan is excited to begin this new chapter (literally and figuratively) in her life!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact and fund meaningful program for girls; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls. Enjoy real life work experiences and meet like-minded girls. Program is co-created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
