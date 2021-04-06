Catalyst Connection, Leading Private Not-for-Profit Consulting and Training Organization, Announces 2020 Annual Report
Facing Unprecedented Covid Challenges, Catalyst Connection Remains Optimistic as it Strengthens Manufacturing Industry in Southwestern Pennsylvania
While worker safety has been the top priority, manufacturers in our region continue to meet customer demand, particularly in critical pandemic response supply chains.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite supply chain disruptions and job losses in the manufacturing industry, Catalyst Connection continues to create new opportunities for small and mid-sized manufacturers. From securing grants for local manufacturers impacted by the pandemic, to creating new training opportunities to upskill new and incumbent workers, Catalyst Connection renews its commitment to management consultant, technical assistance, and workforce development.
— Petra Mitchell, CEO, Catalyst Connection
Catalyst Connection CEO Petra Mitchell is very proud of the response of their manufacturing clients to the global pandemic stating, “While worker safety has been the top priority, manufacturers in our region continue to meet customer demand, particularly in critical pandemic response supply chains. They are implementing new technologies, evaluating cybersecurity risks, and continuing to upskill and hire workers. We are grateful to have been able to contribute to our clients’ successes.”
Due to COVID-19 limitations, the entire manufacturing industry has been forced to find creative ways to generate new customers and increase their product potential. As reflected in their 2020 Annual Report, Catalyst Connection’s business growth consulting services helped manufacturing clients expand digital marketing, identify qualifying leads, and improve sales and customer performance. Catalyst Connection has also strengthened the capabilities of their manufacturing clients to enter new markets during the global pandemic.
Examples of how Catalyst Connection thinks local but with a global reach, were observed by Melissa Monarko, President/Owner of Vandergrift, PA-based Metal Solutions, a premier CNC machine and fabrication job shop. According to Monarko, “Catalyst Connection has been an invaluable partner over the past several years and a crutch during 2020 and the global pandemic. In addition to providing Covid-19 resources and counseling, they worked closely with us on company-wide lean manufacturing training and KATA coaching to improve efficiencies in the shop.”
Constantly improving and expanding capabilities, Melissa Vecchi, Executive Director, J.V. Manufacturing Co., Inc. based in Natrona Heights, PA
says, “Catalyst Connection continues to push the pendulum of change towards a future so that the generations after us are left with an enriched culture of problem-solving. We couldn’t do this without the great support from Catalyst in their TWI training and Strategic Planning Assistance, helping us train our workforce today to prepare them for tomorrow.”
About Catalyst Connection: Catalyst Connection is a private not-for-profit organization headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We provide consulting and training services to small manufacturers in southwestern Pennsylvania, accelerating revenue growth and improving productivity. Through active collaboration with our clients and the manufacturing community, we contribute to the growth, vibrancy, and ongoing robustness of manufacturing in our region.
Catalyst Connection is supported, in part, by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community and Economic Development, and by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership. See www.catalystconnection.com
