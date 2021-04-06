HB 725 - JACE'S LAW - UNANIMOUSLY PASSES TEXAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

04/05/2021

(Austin, TX) - On April 1, 2021, Representative Jared Patterson passed HB 725 out of the Texas House of Representatives. This legislation is named for the young constituent that inspired the bill and will be known as Jace's Law. If passed by the Senate and signed by Governor Abbott, Jace's Law would ensure that any child who has been in foster care in another state or territory, but now resides in Texas, is eligible for free prekindergarten in Texas.

"It was an honor and a privilege to shepherd Jace's Law through the Texas House. Supporting our youth, especially those that have been in foster care, is absolutely critical. I am grateful for the opportunity to assist in building stronger Texas families through Jace's Law, and am hopeful that this bill will pass quickly through the Senate and on to the governor's desk," said Representative Patterson.

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Urban Affairs, and Resolutions Calendars. He also serves on the House Interim Study Committee on Aggregate Production Operations, and the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

