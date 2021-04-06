Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,427 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (5 April 2021)

Six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (3), Ali-Ghidir (1), and Goluj (1), Gash Barka region. The sixth patient is from the Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3064 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3340.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (5 April 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.