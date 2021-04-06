April 6, 2021 - Herring’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Recognized for Holding Indivior Solutions Accountable for Profiting off the Opioid Crisis

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Herring’s MFCU recognized by the FDA and HHS-OSIG for its critical role in the prosecution and conviction of Indivior Solutions ~

RICHMOND (April 6, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s national award-winning Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) has been recognized by both the Office of Criminal Investigations for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OSIG) for the role it played in the prosecution and conviction of Indivior Solutions.

“I am incredibly proud of my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s role in holding Indivior Solutions accountable for putting profits over public health and safety and for prolonging the opioid crisis in Virginia and across the country,” said Attorney General Herring . “Time and again, MFCU has gone above and beyond to protect Virginians from health care fraud and I want to congratulate the whole team, as well as these individuals, for this recognition. I would also like to thank our partners at the Department of Medical Assistant Services for all they do to support MFCU in achieving these successful outcomes.”

Last month, HHS-OSIG recognized the Indivior Criminal Resolution Team, which included four members of Attorney General Herring’s MFCU team – Kristin Gray, Joseph Hall, Janine Myatt, and Erin Thompson – with the Inspector General’s Award for Promoting Quality, Safety, and Value. This is the second year in a row that members of Attorney General Herring’s MFCU were recognized for their efforts combating the false and fraudulent marketing of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone.

Additionally, four members of Attorney General Herring’s MFCU were presented with awards from the Assistant Commissioner for the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations for their work in support of the Metro Washington Field Office and the FDA mission. Janine Myatt, Joe Hall, Kristin Gray, and William Garrett were recognized by the FDA for their efforts and the broader efforts of Attorney General Herring’s MFCU in the Suboxone investigation. The Office of Attorney General has partnered with the FDA in protecting public health during the opioid crisis and the results achieved through that partnership serve as a deterrent for pharmaceutical companies and individuals who try to take advantage of that crisis and put profits over those most at risk.

On November 12, 2020, Indivior Solutions was sentenced to pay $289 million in criminal penalties in connection with a previous guilty plea related to the marketing of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone. U.S. District Judge James P. Jones of the Western District of Virginia entered the sentence against Indivior Solutions pursuant to a plea agreement. Altogether, Indivior Solutions will pay $600 million to resolve its civil and criminal liability in this matter. In total, the payments made by Indivior Solutions and its parent companies, Indivior Inc. and Indivior plc, along with payments made under a 2019 resolution with Indivior’s former parent company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and criminal penalties paid pursuant to plea agreements with two former Indivior executives will exceed $2 billion. That amount represents (as of July 2020) the largest monetary resolution obtained by the Department of Justice in a case involving an opioid drug.

Suboxone, which contains the powerful opioid buprenorphine, is a drug product approved for use by recovering opioid addicts to avoid or reduce withdrawal symptoms while they undergo treatment for opioid-use disorder. In connection with its guilty plea, Indivior Solutions admitted to making false statements to the Massachusetts Medicaid program (MassHealth) related to the relative safety of Suboxone Film, a version of Suboxone, around children.

In addition to the corporate conviction, both the former CEO and the former medical director for Indivior were criminally convicted and sentenced due to the misrepresentations.

Attorney General Herring’s MFCU is funded through a grant totaling $14,930,152 for Federal Fiscal Year 2021, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General. The Federal Share of these funds is 75% totaling $11,197,616 and the State Matching Share of these funds is 25% totaling $3,732,536.

Attorney General Herring’s MFCU worked with state and federal partners on the Indivior Solutions case including the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations, the United States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, and the United States Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General.

