2021-04-05 15:05:50.66 $154,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won In Jefferson City

$154,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won In Jefferson City

Donna Edmonson of Jefferson City bought the $154,000 jackpot-winning ticket for the Missouri Lottery’s March 24 Show Me Cash drawing. The ticket was purchased at Gerbes, 2805 W. Truman Blvd., in Jefferson City.

Edmonson’s ticket was the 14th sold in 2021 to match all five numbers drawn to win a Show Me Cash jackpot prize. The average jackpot for the game so far this year is $147,000.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Cole County won more than $14.4 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $3.7 million went to educational programs in the county. To see a district-specific list of how those funds were dispersed in Cole County, visit MOLottery.com

