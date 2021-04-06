Jordan bans social media chatter on royal household drama as king tries to attract line below disaster

The saga began over the weekend, when Jordanian authorities detained around 15 people, including a high-profile political figure and at least one member of the royal family. A popular former crown prince, Hamzah bin Al Hussein, publicly criticized Jordan’s leadership in a video sent to the media, and was publicly banned from political activities.

The prince, who is the half-brother of King Abdullah, claimed to have been have been placed under effective house arrest.

Authorities said they had foiled a plot in which Hamzah was working in collusion with unnamed foreign entities to “destabilize” Jordan. The prince denied the claims and dismissed the arrest sweep as a bid to silence growing criticism of government corruption.

On Tuesday, the Jordanian government moved to impose a gag order around Hamzah’s case.

“To protect the secrecy of the investigations that security apparatuses are carrying out, and which are connected to the His Royal Highness Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein and others,…

