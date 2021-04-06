Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Girls With Impact Announces Virtual Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day for Companies

Companies can participate in virtual Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day, offering engaging events to teach kids about businesses and work

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day, a national day that gives kids a look into the working world, has been an integral part of many young people’s lives since 1992.

With the impact of COVID, Girls With Impact, the nation’s only live, online Business and Leadership Academy for young women 12-21, announced an interactive and fun way for companies to participate in this national day with a virtual event.

Hosted by Jennifer Openshaw, national Dow Jones columnist and CEO of Girls With Impact on April 22nd at 9:30am EDT, companies of all sizes can sign-up for this immersive one-hour online event where employees’ daughters and sons will have the opportunity to learn more about the intricacies of business with their parents and skills needed in the future.

The event will also include an interactive element where parents and their kids can work together as they brainstorm and learn about leadership, structure, and what makes a great company.

"One of the best ways kids can learn more about the working world is to experience it firsthand," said Openshaw. "Take Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day is such an incredible way for kids to understand what their parents actually do – and the steps they can take today to get them to their ideal career path."

Pricing for the one-day event starts at $5,000 for 1,000 employees and all funds raised will be used to equip under-resourced girls to become tomorrow’s business leaders through Girls With Impact’s business training program.

Companies can learn more and register here: https://www.girlswithimpact.org/todastw

About Girls With Impact
Girls With Impact is the nations' only live, online business and leadership program for young women 12-18. Recently featured in the New York Times (http://nytimes.com/2020/08/14/your-money/girls-entrepreneurship-financial-literacy.html) for its innovative education approaches during the Covid pandemic, the online mini-MBA equips girls with the tools, confidence and skills to be tomorrow's business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators. Watch this. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3g9qtMMfqQ)


Media contact:
Serena Norr
Girls With Impact
New York NY
347-633-0894
serena@girlswithimpact.com
http://www.girlswithimpact.org/

