Nitrocellulose Market Size to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.5%: AMR

Wide application scope of nitrocellulose and rise in e-commerce platforms drive the growth of the global nitrocellulose market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. With an increase in demand for printing inks from e-commerce platforms, the need for nitrocellulose also surged.

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nitrocellulose market garnered $0.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $1.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Wide application scope of nitrocellulose and rise in e-commerce platforms drive the growth of the global nitrocellulose market. However, health hazards related to nitrocellulose hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in prominence of electric vehicles presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF (226 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10973

Covid-19 Scenario:

Nitrocellulose finds its application in printing inks, wood coatings, automotive paints, leather finishes, nail varnishes, and others. Owing to national lockdown in many countries, these application sectors were experiencing hindrances in daily operations. So, the demand for nitrocellulose decreased considerably.

Daily operations in the automotive sector were restricted during the lockdown. So, the demand for nitrocellulose decreased during the time. However, the demand bounced back gradually as day-to-day operations began in full swing.

However, the preference for online shopping increased in emerging countries and there has been huge demand for printing inks for labeling the delivery packages. With an increase in demand for printing inks from e-commerce platforms, the need for nitrocellulose also surged.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global nitrocellulose market based on product, application, and region.

Based on product, the M grade cellulose contributed to the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the segments including E grade cellulose and others.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10973?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the wood coatings segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global nitrocellulose market and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the nail varnishes segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global nitrocellulose market discussed in the research include EURENCO, Hagedorn NC, GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., Nitrex Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd., Nitro Quimica, Nitrocellulose Group, Synthesia a.s., North Sichuan Nitrocellulose Corporation, and TNC Industrial Co. Ltd.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nitrocellulose-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com