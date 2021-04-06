Health and Human Services Awards TeleTracking with Six-Month Task Order for Continued COVID-19 Capacity Reporting

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded TeleTracking a 6-month task order to continue collecting and reporting COVID-19 and health system capacity data from hospital and health systems across the United States. Since March 2020, TeleTracking has worked with the federal government to quickly provide public health officials with COVID-19 data consistently and transparently through HHS Protect. The collaboration has yielded greater visibility into the entire healthcare system which has empowered health experts to make better decisions about patient access and care.

“Over a year ago, TeleTracking joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through our partnership with HHS. Our work with federal, state and local governments, and hospitals across the country to collect patient data has played a critical role in the nation’s response to this crisis,” said Chris Johnson, TeleTracking Co-CEO and President. “We are proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to our continued work to confront the pandemic.”

TeleTracking led the data collection process for HHS Protect with a commercially available software solution that equipped health officials and policy makers with high-quality, accessible, and timely data about COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

This data provides nationwide visibility into important response areas such as hospital capacity, hospitalization levels, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supplies, therapeutics usage, vaccinations, and staffing, as well as insight into critical capacity and supply issues. This information has helped inform the federal government’s decisions on where and how to mobilize resources to assist on the front lines of pandemic response.

About TeleTracking

For every hour patients wait for care, they face objectively worse outcomes. TeleTracking believes it is unacceptable that patients are not able to access the care they need, when they need it, due to operating inefficiencies and unnecessary cost barriers. Our mission is simple, to ensure no one waits for the care they need. And that’s why more than a decade ago, TeleTracking recognized the significant benefits of a centralized approach to managing patient flow and has implemented more than one hundred health system command centers across the United States and United Kingdom. TeleTracking has delivered extraordinary outcomes for nearly three decades that have been the subject of study by KLAS, Gartner and the RAND Corporation. To learn more about TeleTracking please visit www.teletracking.com.

Eva Bandola CGCN Group bandola@cgcn.com