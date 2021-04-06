Retail Business Services Appoints Rom Kosla Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President, Information Technology

Food Retail Veteran to Lead Continued IT Evolution to Support Ahold Delhaize USA Companies’ Omnichannel Ambitions

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced that Rom Kosla, a food retail veteran with more than 25 years of information technology (IT) experience, has been named as Executive Vice President, IT, and Chief Information Officer (CIO). Kosla will oversee all aspects of IT for the U.S. businesses, with a specific focus on delivering common systems and innovation that create digitally enabled experiences and support the omnichannel ambitions of Ahold Delhaize USA’s local brands.



Kosla joins Retail Business Services from PepsiCo, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and CIO of Corporate and Enterprise Solutions. In this position, Kosla was responsible for all enterprise-wide applications, digital sales and mobile solutions platforms, as well as application security and enterprise-wide development and operations globally. Prior to joining PepsiCo, Kosla also worked in IT roles at Deloitte Consulting and Nestle.

“Rom has two and a half decades of global IT experience, across all aspects of the industry – from development and applications to infrastructure and e-commerce,” said Roger Wheeler, President, Retail Business Services. “He not only brings a depth of experience that will create strong IT foundations and strategies that support the brands’ omnichannel ambitions, but he is also a great leader of people with a proven track record of developing an inclusive culture where associates are engaged and find purpose in their work. We look forward to leveraging this strong blend of expertise and leadership during a pivotal time for Retail Business Services and all the U.S. businesses as we continue to transform for the future and meet the needs of connected customers.”

Kosla has served as an advisor to the Global Women’s Leadership Forum and as a leader for the Men on Board (MOB) initiative to support and mentor high-potential women to executive leadership roles.

“It is an honor for me to join Retail Business Services,” said Kosla. “We’re emerging from an unprecedented time for the food retail industry, and evolving consumer expectations continue to require new technologies, agile workstyles and more. I look forward to working alongside my new team and across the organization to support Ahold Delhaize USA and its local brands to pave the way for the future of grocery retail IT.”

Kosla joined Retail Business Services on April 5, 2021, and will be based in Quincy, Mass.

