An Industry First: The American College of Financial Services Launches New Education Program—Ed Slott and Company's IRA Success

Combining the expertise of America's IRA Expert and his team with The College's proven pedigree in e-learning design and delivery

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, PA, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Nichols III, President and CEO at The American College of Financial Services, announced today the launch of IRA Success, an industry-first program delivered by two financial education leaders – Ed Slott and Company and The American College of Financial Services.

IRA Success is an innovative, continuing education eligible, self-study program covering the latest retirement distribution and tax planning laws and strategies under the SECURE Act and CARES Act. It combines the expertise and clear-cut language of America’s IRA Expert Ed Slott, CPA, founder of irahelp.com and Professor of Practice at The American College of Financial Services, and his team of IRA Experts with The College’s proven results in e-learning design and delivery.

“The College is proud to partner with industry leader Ed Slott and his team, who have educated millions on the second half of retirement planning, to offer a one-of-a-kind educational program in the financial services industry,” said Nichols. “The IRA is a valuable retirement planning vehicle full of opportunities and obstacles currently owned by one-in-three U.S. households. IRA Success offers our students massive real-world applicability and potential business-building outcomes in a growing marketplace.”

With an emphasis on the SECURE Act and CARES Act, the 12-course program covers everything from recognizing new backdoor Roth opportunities to identifying key beneficiary categories still eligible for stretch IRA provisions. Each course comes with a video presentation, resources to use with clients and a digital course manual as an extensive reference tool.

“The financial industry has seen sweeping legislation and policy changes in recent years that have completely changed the retirement planning landscape. Now, more than ever before, financial professionals need access to the latest information available so they can serve clients in their best interest,” said Slott. “I am proud to partner with The College to provide the training advisors need on a robust e-learning platform.”

As a leading source of timely IRA expertise and analysis to financial advisors, institutions, and consumers, Slott and his team greatly expand The College’s knowledge offerings by providing practical, easy-to-understand information on IRA and retirement distribution planning. This program will help financial professionals prepare their clients to secure hard-earned retirement savings and navigate potential tax pitfalls. IRA Success costs $195 per course or $2,100 for the entire program. Those that enroll by April 30, 2021, will receive a signed copy of Slott’s new best-selling book, “The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb” (Penguin Random House, 2021).

To learn more about IRA Success, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu/IRASuccess.

###

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master’s degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College’s faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

ABOUT ED SLOTT

Ed Slott, CPA, is the nationally recognized IRA and retirement planning distribution expert, best-selling author and professional speaker. His latest books include “Ed Slott’s Retirement Decisions Guide: 2021 Edition” (IRAHelp, 2021), “Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in Your 20s and 30s” (IRAHelp, 2021), and “The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb” (Penguin Random House, 2021). He has also hosted several public television programs, including his latest, “Retire Safe & Secure! with Ed Slott” (2021). As an AARP columnist, Slott also writes a Q&A column where he answers consumers' retirement planning questions. His company, Ed Slott and Company, LLC, is the nation's leading provider of technical IRA education for financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys. Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM is comprised of nearly 450 of the nation's top financial professionals who are dedicated to the mastery of advanced retirement account and tax planning laws and strategies. Visit irahelp.com for more information and connect with Ed Slott and Company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment

Lindsey Allumbaugh The American College of Financial Services 610-526-1418 lindsey.allumbaugh@theamericancollege.edu