BDO forges a partnership with DVP Capital to support growth in Canada’s tech community

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Canada LLP is proud to welcome DVP Capital Inc., an independent mid-market investment bank and financial advisory firm, as a strategic partner. DVP’s three-plus decades in the tech M&A space will strengthen an already impressive group in BDO’s Transaction Advisory Services practice.

“We’re thrilled to have DVP’s deep experience and qualifications in our corner to serve our clients,” said Michael Morrow, Managing Director, Transaction Advisory Services at BDO Canada. “DVP’s decades of experience interacting with the technology communities in Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Asia will help us and our clients.”

The partnership will allow BDO to serve a larger and growing segment of Canadian technology companies while giving DVP founder and principal, Derek van der Plaat, added capabilities and international reach to better serve Canadian entrepreneurs.

“Canada’s technology sector is vibrant, diverse, and highly regarded globally, particularly in the areas of financial technologies, clean tech, and healthcare tech,” said van der Plaat. “I am looking forward to working with the team at BDO to build a market leader in these high-growth sectors of the economy.”

“Technology is critical to our client base and their future plans,” said Morrow. “More and more, technology is intersecting with other industries and playing a larger role in shaping the organizations of tomorrow. Derek’s extensive experience with capital raising and helping privately held tech companies grow and monetize their business will bring significant value to our clients in the technology industry.”

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from 100 years of working within local communities.

As part of the international BDO network, we're able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. With over 90,000 people working out of more than 1,600 offices in over 160 countries, the network generates worldwide revenue of USD $10.3 billion.


