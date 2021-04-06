Bond Named a Leader in Loyalty Solutions by Independent Research Firm; Earns Highest Scores Possible in Criteria Including AI, User Experience, and Data Management and Integration

The report states that “Bond’s loyalty platform, Synapze™, has strong campaign design capabilities and a UI with intuitive workflows…”

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading global customer experience and loyalty management firm, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Solutions, Q2 2021.



In the report, Forrester identifies the most significant providers in the category. Bond received the highest scores possible across 11 criteria, including artificial intelligence, user experience, data management and integration, campaign design and orchestration, strategy and analytics services, and solution vision, among others.

The recognition comes on the heels of Bond being recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Database and Engagement Agencies, Q1 2021; inclusion in Forrester’s Now Tech: Loyalty Marketing, Q4 2020 Report; and being named in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Loyalty Management.

“The current environment has made connecting with customers in meaningful ways more important than ever. We are proud to be named a Leader by Forrester as we believe it further validates the strength of Bond’s platform capabilities, with our years of loyalty strategy and operator experience built right in,” says Bob Macdonald, CEO at Bond. "Our technology is purpose-built around best-in-class loyalty mechanics and customer engagement methodologies, fused with analytics.” Macdonald further added, “In a first-party data permissions era, our approach future-proofs brands as they balance new privacy expectations with the human-centred experiences customers seek. We’re committed to helping clients quickly adapt and anticipate new customer needs.”

In today’s evolving marketplace, Forrester notes that brands are reinforcing their loyalty efforts to retain and further engage customers. Amidst this loyalty boom, Forrester states, marketers must contend with changing consumer behavior and emotions.

“Leading providers are responding to marketers’ evolving needs with capabilities that address the complexities of customer relationships—emotional measurement, tighter integration with broader marketing technology (martech) stacks, and customer data to improve experience delivery,” Forrester states in the report.

Forrester recognizes Bond’s loyalty platform, Synapze, which knits together a curated view of the customer via its Customer Genome function (Synapze DNA™), a machine learning and AI model factory, and a native test-and-learn framework. “Bond’s strategy, analytics, and program management services are robust, and it delivers considerable thought leadership via client roundtables, an annual global consumer report, and a ‘market intel’ subscription…”, the report states.

