LIZHI Debuts ‘Livestream Podcasts’ Backed by In-house RTC Technology; XPeng First to Implement Feature on In-car Systems

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, is launching its new ‘Livestream Podcast’ feature on the LIZHI Podcast app (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese). The new feature will also be implemented on XPeng Motors' intelligent in-car system and is the first livestream podcast to be available for in-car use.



LIZHI Podcast is among the first platforms in China to offer its community of users livestreaming podcasts for the in-car scenario, which will be dedicated to bringing together talented podcast content creators to engage with LIZHI Podcast users in real time. This fresh new mode of interactive audio entertainment will allow participants to have organic conversations and interactions across a wide range of audiences and networks on both the mobile application and in the in-car scenario.

The Livestream Podcast feature of LIZHI Podcast is powered by LIZHI’s in-house real-time communication (RTC) technology developed by the “DOREME” project. The RTC technology provided by “DOREME” is designed to bolster the software infrastructure for LIZHI’s products to allow audio data transmission in real time, providing users a stable and smooth audio experience.

“We are excited to introduce the Livestream Podcast feature on LIZHI Podcast, which may herald a new phase in the evolution of podcasts in China. Building on our years of operational experience in the audio field, we believe LIZHI is poised to elevate the level of podcast interaction with the introduction of livestreaming podcasts. We expect this new feature may also increase user engagement and deepen the relationship between podcast hosts/creators and their audience. In addition, we are proud to deploy our in-house RTC technology provided by “DOREME” to support Livestream Podcast on LIZHI Podcast. It has been our consistent belief that technology is one of the key advantages to gain competitiveness in the online audio sector. We plan to apply audio technologies developed by “DOREME” to more aspects of the Company’s business in the future to further fuel our business growth and provide our users an enhanced listening and interaction experience,” said Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI.

In December 2020, LIZHI announced its collaboration with XPeng Motors, a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio content product into XPeng Motors’ in-car intelligent operating system, offering users access to LIZHI’s extensive audio content library.

Mr. Lai said, “We are delighted to debut LIZHI Podcast’s new Livestream Podcast feature on XPeng Motors’ smart electric vehicles. We believe the rapid development of the new energy vehicle industry offers great growth potential for the online audio industry. We believe that Livestream Podcast will provide a new way for users, including drivers and passengers, to enjoy interactive audio entertainment in vehicles and further elevate the in-car audio experiences. Leveraging LIZHI’s extensive and diversified audio content offerings and advanced audio technology, we will explore more cooperation opportunities with XPeng Motors and other leading automobile companies to further enhance our in-car audio offerings and improve LIZHI’s competitive advantage in the in-car audio space.

LIZHI INC. has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking products offering, including Tiya App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

