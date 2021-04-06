MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC Automotive Acquires 1969 Plymouth Road Runner for Restomod Collaboration Project with Blow by Racing (BBR)

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has acquired a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner for another Restomod (restoration and modification) build in collaboration with Blow by Racing (BBR) out of Boca Raton, Florida.

JTEC recently completed the custom restomod build of their 1969 Pontiac Firebird, their first custom classic build, with excellent results, both operationally and financially. The Company is capitalizing on its momentum by starting yet another new venture with its partner at Blow by Racing. This next build, the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, will feature a 440 cubic inch (ci) engine with a 4-speed manual transmission, a Dana 60 rear end, new interior, suspension, steering system, cooling system, air conditioning and much more. This vehicle will be restored to almost original condition with upgrades and modifications to make it a true restomod.

The Plymouth Road Runner has been a long time favorite for muscle car and race car enthusiasts alike. These B-Body Mopars, such as the 1969 Road Runner, were meant to be a no-frills, high thrills, go fast straight muscle car where the biggest thrill is what lurks under the hood. Engine options for this year, make and model included the standard 383ci and optional 426ci Hemi with a mid-year introduction of the 440 A12 Six Pack performance option. The 1969 Road Runner was available in three body styles including a hardtop, pillared coupe, and convertible which helped the Road Runner to become Motor Trends’ Car of the year in 1969.

“This is the second vehicle we will be building with BBR. As previously announced on March 17th, we also will be building a “1968 Camaro” that will fall under the Pro Touring category and will be a full frame off rotisserie custom build with a full custom chassis, custom front coil over suspension, tubular A-arms, a Quadralink rear suspension, 12-bolt Posi rear end with 3.73 gears, and a performance 4-wheel disk brakes system. The drive train will consist of a modified LSA engine and a multi speed electronic paddle shift transmission with Custom Interior and Paint, as well as custom rims with performance tires. We will be releasing an update on the progress of both projects with complete spec sheets, listing all manufacturers and parts used in these custom builds,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp.

ABOUT: BLOW BY RACING (BBR)

Blow-By Racing (BBR) is a #1 source for ALL your performance parts and automotive needs. BBR separates themselves from the competition by offering the absolute best in customer service. Their product knowledge is superior, allowing them to help you make the best decision for any customization or modification you may be seeking to do. BBR’s tech department specializes in synergizing all aspects of your vehicle components providing you with step-by-step installation answers to any questions you may have and how to get the most from your vehicle.

ABOUT JTEC AUTOMOTIVE INC.

JTEC Automotive provides classic car restoration services for classic antiques, muscle cars, exotic cars, collector cars, street rods, restomods and pro touring vehicles. JTEC is the one-stop-shop for all your car’s needs. JTEC is a full restoration shop, from body work, to mechanical, interior and paint. Our technicians are committed to providing the highest quality of work in the industry.

ABOUT JTEC AUTOWORLD

NEW/USED CARS

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Car” online platform segment aims to provide, both to the buyer and seller, user-friendly tools necessary to significantly improve the car buying and selling experience with multiple listing options, including original and re-listing services, along with custom research options. The service is available to anyone by simply subscribing, and the JTEC Auto World Subscription is FREE of Charge.

JTEC provides the tools necessary to allow consumers, both buyers and sellers, to make educated decisions, having confidence in their buy/sell transactions. The seamless process continues with additional consumer resources, including a vast nationwide database of auto finance companies, offering pre-approved and on-the-spot financing and top auto insurance providers to compete for the consumers’ business.

NEW/USED PARTS

JTEC Auto World’s “New and Used Auto Parts and Accessories” is where a user can look up new or used parts and accessories for their vehicle and compare prices between them. Individuals, Salvage Yards, Mechanics, anyone can open an account and list any part they may have. A user simply must become a registered subscriber, and then they may buy or sell any new or used car, part, or any automotive product they may have for sale.

NEW PARTS CATALOG

JTEC’s New Auto Parts E-Catalog System, provided by Epicor, features over 12-million part numbers with an excess of 13,000 manufacturer lines. Epicor’s PartExpert software is the aftermarket’s most complete and accurate database of replacement parts and related products for cars, light trucks, and medium-duty trucks available today. This world-class software features unparalleled coverage of domestic and foreign makes and models from 1962 to the current year and is referenced in more than 70 percent of all aftermarket part sales in North America.

USED PARTS CATALOG

JTEC’s Used Auto Parts E-Catalog System will feature a custom designed software program that incorporates a part-locating system, networking auto recyclers, salvage yards, Insurance companies and retailers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. JTEC will incorporate the use of Hollander’s EDEN software that will provide users with access to more than 194 million used parts from a trusted network of providers allowing JTEC the ability to display this massive inventory of used parts and accessories to a wide and diverse audience.

NATIONAL AUTO TECHNICIAN DIRECTORY

JTEC’s Automotive Technician and Services Directory is a digital marketplace focused on connecting car owners with local service professionals in the automotive industry. From auto repair and service mechanics, body shops, custom shops, wrapping and detailing providers, mobile mechanics and so much more. JTEC Auto World provides seamless access to any service provider a vehicle owner might require or desire. JTEC's evolving concept is similar to many well-known HOME REPAIR service and advisor platforms, with reviews and ratings, and will be seamlessly integrated with JTEC’s Automobile and Parts business segments.

Continuing with JTEC’s seamless one-stop experience, the research tools incorporated in the Auto Technician and Services Directory will provide users the opportunity to learn about average repair costs, common installation problems, vehicle/part dependability and recommended service solutions. Additionally, consumers will have access to prescreened available warranties, extended warranties, and other services.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

www.masterbeatcorp.com

info@masterbeatcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Some of these uncertainties include, without limitation, the company's ability to perform under existing contracts or to procure future contracts. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including without limitation, successful implementation of our business strategy and competition, any of which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. We undertake no obligation and do not intend to update, revise or otherwise publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of any unanticipated events. Although we believe that our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will materialize. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Josh Tannariello

561-570-7050

josh@masterbeatcorp.com