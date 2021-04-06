XPO Logistics Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its first quarter conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on May 3 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756

International callers: +1-201-689-7817

Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until June 4, 2021, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13718521. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

