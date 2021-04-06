Anduin Adds Veteran Technology and Accounting Industry Pioneers as Company Advisors

Leading strategy experts to advise Anduin’s CEO and leadership team

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anduin , a new technology company helping accounting firms streamline their work-to-cash cycles with artificial intelligence, today announces the company has added Edgardo Pappacena, former global chief strategy officer for PwC; Solon Angel, founder of MindBridge Ai; Susan Kimberlin, startup investor/advisor; and Tien Tzuo, founder and CEO of Zuora, to advise Anduin’s leadership team as the company continues its rapid growth.



Pappacena is CEO of Cani Investments LLC and an adjunct professor of strategy and international business at Florida International University. A veteran accounting and consulting industry executive with decades of successful leadership, Pappacena was a global managing partner at Arthur Andersen prior to joining PwC as the firm’s global chief strategy officer and global business model leader/chairman where he was responsible for driving global strategy across 150+ firms in the PwC global network.

Angel is the founder of MindBridge, creators of the industry-leading Ai Risk Discovery Platform. Angel is a top 100 influencer in accounting, host of the largest accounting and fintech-related club on Clubhouse, an active investor member of Fresh Founders, and a supporter of C100, a mission-driven network committed to supporting Canadian entrepreneurial leaders. An entrepreneur with an obsession for exponential growth and solving big problems, Angel has successfully built technology solutions in F500s and startups globally.

Kimberlin is a longtime startup investor and advisor and a founding limited partner at Operator Collective, a group of operators, investors, and founders from diverse backgrounds who invest in and accelerate the next generation of B2B technologies. She sits on the advisory boards for several high-growth startups and is a founding limited partner/venture partner at Backstage Capital, a venture fund backing amazing startups led by underrepresented founders. Kimberlin is also an advisor/partner at Acceleprise, a B2B SaaS accelerator and fund.

Tzuo is the founder and chief executive officer of Zuora, home of the world’s leading Subscription Economy® SaaS platform. He is bestselling author of “Subscribed: Why the Subscription Model Will Be Your Company’s Future—and What to Do About It” and previously served as chief strategy officer and chief marketing officer of Salesforce.com from 1999 to 2008. Tzuo currently sits on the board of directors for Network for Good, the leading platform nonprofits use to raise money (over $1 billion over the last 10 years).

“We’re extremely fortunate and excited to have Edgardo, Solon, Susan, and Tien as advisors,” says Justin Adams, co-founder and chief executive officer. “Each has a unique expertise and successful track record in solving big and often-overlooked problems with data and progressive technologies – in the accounting industry, and beyond. Their collective expertise is out of this world, and I’m excited to have them working alongside our leadership team.”

