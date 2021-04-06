Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,348 in the last 365 days.

Albireo to Participate in the Needham 20th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced participation in the upcoming Needham 20th Annual Healthcare Conference on April 12-15. Albireo executives taking part will include Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer and Simon Harford, Chief Financial Officer. The team will participate in a fireside chat on April 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET, which will be available on-demand on the Albireo Media & Investors page at ir.albireopharma.com, as well as hosting meeting with investors throughout the conference.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in PFIC, Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia. The Company has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies moving ahead with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com
Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578


Primary Logo

You just read:

Albireo to Participate in the Needham 20th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.