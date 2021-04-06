BlueCat taps industry pioneers for IT community's first annual DDI Day celebration

Technology heavyweights Paul Mockapetris, Ralph Droms, Russ White to join BlueCat on April 13, 2021 to recognize the unsung heroes of the network.

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNSTM company, announced today that it will be hosting the first annual, industry-wide celebration called DDI Day on April 13th. DDI denotes a combination of the critical network services - DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management - without which digital connectivity is impossible. DDI Day recognizes the heroic efforts of IT professionals who keep these services working, and consequently, our world moving. DDI Day celebrations will feature:



A panel discussion by industry pioneers Paul Mockapetris, Ralph Droms, and Russ White. Attendance is free via this registration page .





. An open invitation for the public to recognize a DDI professional via social networks using the hashtags #DDIHero #DDIDay.





An awards ceremony to recognize today’s most hardworking DDI professionals.



Most people don’t think very much about DDI. But they should, because it’s like oxygen to anything that occurs digitally. What even fewer people know is that a relatively small community of professionals around the world are skilled enough to understand and manage the technological complexity of DDI required by our cities, hospitals, schools, entertainment centers, and places of employment.

“Managing DDI can often feel like a thankless job,” says BlueCat VP of Marketing, Jim Williams. “Those who keep DDI working have had a massive positive impact on every aspect of our increasingly digital lives. The effort and rare skill required to do so cannot be understated.”

To reserve your spot at DDI Day 2021 festivities, visit here . Then, as you wait for the event on the day-of, make sure to recognize somebody you know who works with DNS, DHCP, and/or IP Address Management for all their hard work keeping our systems running.

About Paul Mockapetris



Paul Mockapetris is an Internet advocate and investor. At present, he is Chief Scientist at ThreatSTOP.

In the past he was Chairman and Chief Scientist at Nominum, Chairman of an ICANN Strategic Panel, CTO at Urban Media, Siara, Fiberlane, Software.com and Director of Engineering at @Home. He has been IETF chair, program manager at ARPA, and did 15 years of research at the University of Southern California's Information Sciences Institute, and 10 years at UC Irvine with the DCS project.

He is best known as the creator of the Domain Name System (DNS), and wrote the first implementation of SMTP. He received his learner's permits in Physics and Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1971, and his Ph.D. in Information and Computer Science from the University of California, Irvine, in 1982. He is the recipient of the IEEE 2003 Internet award, the ACM 2005 Sigcomm award, and the 2019 ACM Software System Award. He is a Fellow of the ACM, IEEE and the US National Academy of Engineering.

About Ralph Droms



Ralph Droms, PhD, organized the Dynamic Host Configuration Working Group in the IETF with Phill Gross and the support of Vint Cerf/CNRI in 1989 and chaired the WG until 2009. Ralph is co-author of the original DHCP RFCs RFC 2131 and RFC 2132, published in 1997, along with many other DHCP specifications and "The DHCP Handbook". He also served in the IETF as a member of the IAB and the IESG, as well as organizing the Extensions for Scalable DNS Service Discovery Working Group with Tim Chown.



In addition to his work in the IETF, Ralph has been a contributor to the ZigBee Alliance "ZigBee over IP" specification, editor for the IPv6 functions in the CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 specification and has contributed to other standards bodies. Ralph is currently with Google, and previously was on the research staff at Cisco, IBM and Burroughs. He has also held faculty positions at Bucknell and Penn State.

About Russ White



Russ White began working with computers in the mid-1980's, and computer networks in 1990. He has experience in designing, deploying, breaking, and troubleshooting large scale networks, and is a strong communicator from the white board to the board room. He has co-authored more than forty software patents, participated in the development of several Internet standards, helped develop the CCDE and the CCAR, and worked in Internet governance with the Internet Society. Russ has a background covering a broad spectrum of topics, including radio frequency engineering and graphic design, and is an active student of philosophy and culture.

Russ is a co-host of the History of Networking and Hedge podcasts, serves on the Routing Area Directorate and the Internet Architecture Board at the IETF, co-chairs the BABEL working group, and serves on the Technical Services Council/as a maintainer on the open source FR Routing project. His most recent works are Computer Networking Problems and Solutions, Network Disaggregation Fundamentals video training, and Abstraction in Computer Networks video training.

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company’s mission is to help the world’s largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com .

