The Lékué Pasta Cooker Goes Viral on TikTok

/EIN News/ -- New Castle,, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lékué microwave pasta cooker garnered a lot of attention on TikTok after a PureWow video went viral last week. The PureWow narrator said she was skeptical at first, but the pasta actually came out perfectly cooked el dente. She added that the product is great if you’re in a hurry or living in a small space like a studio apartment or a dorm.

 

That’s all it took. Cooking pasta in the microwave is now a thing. Although cooking pasta does not require great culinary skills, it requires boiling water and cleaning the pot. Microwaving pasta does away with both tasks.

 

The Lékué pasta cooker was introduced 8 years ago. The pandemic and TikTok made it famous this year. Cooks just add pasta and water and then nuke, following the recommended cooking time on the package of pasta.  To eat, just drain using the lid as a colander and toss in sauce or cheese.

 

The bowl portion is made of plastic and the lid is made of 100percent platinum silicone. Both the silicone lid and the bowl can be washed in the sink or the dishwasher. The Pasta Cooker retails for $25.

