Net Results Group CEO Lance Gilbert Appointed to Kentucky’s Consumers’ Advisory Council by Governor Andy Beshear

Technology innovator will help protect consumers in his newly appointed role

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Results Group (NRG) today announced Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has appointed NRG CEO and Managing Partner Lance Gilbert to the state’s Consumers’ Advisory Council. The 16-member council works with the state’s Attorney General to enforce Kentucky’s Consumer Protections Act.



Gilbert will serve through September 2023, replacing exiting council member Jeannine Smith whose term has expired. The Consumers’ Advisory Council works closely with the Office of Consumer Protection and provides guidance on issues of importance to consumers.

“I am excited and humbled to be selected by Governor Beshear for this appointment to the Consumers’ Advisory Council,” said Gilbert, a technology innovator and community leader. “I look forward to working with the council’s other business executives as we collaborate to protect Kentuckians from unfair business practices.”

Gilbert holds an MBA in International and Domestic Finance from St. John’s University and a BS in Industrial Engineering from NYU Polytechnic University.

About Net Results Group

Net Results Group, LLC is a technology-focused consulting firm with a comprehensive offering for significantly improving MRO master data. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, the firm was founded in 1996 with the goal of being THE MRO master data governance expert. The firm’s unique combination of asset expertise, reliability services and tools – including its cloud-based MRO3i™ technology suite – enables it to help asset-intensive organizations make intelligent use of their data. Professional services, including onsite and virtual walkdowns and assessments, also inform storeroom optimization and MRO inventory control to sharpen purchasing strategies, reduce operational costs, increase uptime and improve service levels. For more information, visit http://www.netresultsgroup.com.

Media Inquiries:

Malinda Lackey

404.445.1842

malindal@michaelmackenzie.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad5be4be-25af-4998-b126-fdd5153c544a