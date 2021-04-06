Treat Moms to the Decadence they Deserve with the Hickory Farms Mother’s Day Collection

Collection includes savory & sweet snacks and wines wrapped in the prettiest pastel packaging

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we take a collective bow to moms everywhere who have overcome unimaginable challenges over the past year, there never seem to be enough ways to say “thank you.” America’s favorite food gift retailer, Hickory Farms , is today unveiling its Mother’s Day 2021 collection with bright and yummy ways to show your appreciation.



The Hickory Farms Mother’s Day Collection includes premium gifts that consumers won’t find anywhere else. Whether she enjoys sweet treats or prefers savory - or she loves a good cup of tea or an even better glass of wine - there are gift options for every type of mom.

“Even though we’re starting to see brighter and healthier days, we realize that many people still won’t be seeing their mothers in-person this holiday, so we want to help make them feel extra special and appreciated,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “We hope this curated collection will treat moms to the goodness they deserve every day of the year.”

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas from Hickory Farms

Mother’s Day Tea Party Gift Basket — Treat Mom to this perfect collection of tea-time favorites. This Mother's Day gift basket is filled with English Breakfast Tea, Earl Grey Tea, and a selection of goodies to enjoy with her favorite sips. She can make a savory snack with Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smoked Gouda Blend, Sweet Hot Mustard, and Cranberry Pistachio Crisps. Colorful Taffy helps this gift end on a sweet note, and the Mother's Day ribbon adds a special touch. ($49.99)

To check out the entire Mother’s Day collection from Hickory Farms, visit: https://www.hickoryfarms.com/holiday/mothers-da y/ .

Hickory Farms will be offering special Mother’s Day promotions such as free shipping on select gifts and more. Make sure to follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for the latest news.

*All alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo wines are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, SD, UT. Name-brand wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and a variety of seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; or Twitter .

