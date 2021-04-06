DunAn Microstaq expands its Electronic Expansion Valve product family from sub 1 ton to 50 tons cooling capacities with autonomous sensing and refrigerant control technology

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DunAn Microstaq, Inc. (DMQ), a MEMS technology company that innovates flow control solutions primarily for the HVAC, refrigeration and automotive industries, expands its Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (MSEV) product family for cooling capacities from sub 1 to 50 tons in R-410A and comparable low GWP replacement refrigerants.



The product family is comprised of three capacity ranges: Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (1 to 8 tons), High-Capacity Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (10 to 25 tons) and Very High-Capacity Modular Silicon Expansion Valve (26 to 50 tons). The valves are the fastest responding refrigerant expansion valves in the HVAC/R industry that makes them suitable for dynamic thermal load changes in HVAC/R systems. The fast response is achieved by the embedded ultra-fast MEMS based piloting silQflo® Silicon Servo Valve (SSV). The 1-ton MSEV model can be used for a refrigeration system with cooling capacity requirement anywhere between 1000 BTU/h to 12000 BTU/h.

The valves are autonomously controlled by DMQ’s palm sized Universal SuperHeat Controller (USHC). The control algorithm is designed and qualified to work with single-stage, dual-stage and variable speed compressors with embedded intelligent control algorithms.

The USHC is a smart controller that consists of an integrated pressure sensor, an external temperature sensor and a Pulse-Width-Modulation (PWM) driver which can be read over a RS485 communication BUS using MODBUS RTU protocol. It is preprogrammed with the most common ASHARAE A1 as well as several A2 safety class refrigerants thereby offering HVAC/R manufacturers a plug-and-play solution. This capability reduces engineering time and enables manufacturers to qualify and deploy their products to the market in a short time frame.

Alternatively, the USHC can also be used as a digital pressure & temperature sensor (one integrated pressure and two external temperature sensors) with programmable PWM duty cycle and frequency for 12V/24V third party actuators or LED lighting controls (max current 1.5A).

The HVAC/R systems can be integrated to the DMQ’s Intelligent HVAC-R cloud solution that can communicate with the USHC over cloud infrastructure. An Internet of Things (IoT) solution monitors and reports the performance of the system in the field to the end user remotely. The DMQ solution brings system performance data right to the end user hand via mobile platform.

The MSEV and USHC are qualified for air handling units, air-source and water-source heat pumps, chillers, self-contained refrigeration systems and refrigerant based data center cooling systems.

About DunAn Microstaq

DunAn Microstaq, Inc. (DMQ) is a MEMS technology company dedicated to advancing flow control solutions primarily for the HVAC, refrigeration and automotive industries. Their pioneering work in microelectromechanical systems technology, understanding of customers’ needs and experiences translate into benefits that go far beyond flow control. DMQ solutions accelerate product development cycles, cut across design challenges, create warehousing efficiencies and reduce deployment time. With a core technology so versatile, DMQ can package its devices along with the sensing and controls software for custom applications to fit a multitude of markets. For more information about DMQ products, email info@dmq-us.com or visit www.dmq-us.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/095f68ef-64eb-4354-9325-9291496a56da

Media Contact: Dhaman Besarla Systems & Applications Engineering Manager dbesarla@dmq-us.com