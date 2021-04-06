Wilsonart® Solid Surface Collection Blurs the Line Between Natural and Man-made with New Realistic Marble Looks

Design portfolio offers naturalistic veining, soothing tones, inviting colors, and premium performance

/EIN News/ -- TEMPLE, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s beauty combines with cutting-edge design innovation in the newest additions to the Wilsonart® Solid Surface Collection. The portfolio of 11 new selections from Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, includes a series of movement designs that capture the beauty and drama of marble typically only seen in natural materials like quartz and stone. Delivering the look of authentic marble in ultra-durable acrylic solid surface, design applications are virtually limitless for the kitchen, bath, and beyond.



“Wilsonart is revolutionizing surface design with the introduction of The Crafted Collection to our Solid Surface line,” noted Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “This collection captures the beauty of natural marble in a way that blurs the lines between human-made and natural materials. While other acrylic surfaces offer waves of movement, The Crafted Collection takes realism to a new level with veining that has more depth and variance from long, thick streaking to soft, thin feathering. Ultimately, it is the scale and definition of these designs that makes them stand apart from other products.”

The Crafted Collection

Ideally suited for residential environments, the portfolio's new Crafted Collection brings the organic appeal of prestigious marble to any home décor. From the subtle veining reminiscent of Carrara marble, to the rare bold beauty of Calacatta stone, and the high-contrast allure of Statuario marble, this collection features distinctive structures and movement to create visual appeal to complement any space. Designs include:

Monte Amiata (9911SS) – A large-scale bright white design inspired by Calacatta marble, this surface design is diagonally traversed by long, active, cool grey veins that vary in thickness.

– A large-scale bright white design inspired by Calacatta marble, this surface design is diagonally traversed by long, active, cool grey veins that vary in thickness. Ice Statuario (9912SS) – A large-scale white design that features medium-sized particulates in white and grey with thin, high-contrast veining in cool and dark greys that actively extend throughout the slab.

– A large-scale white design that features medium-sized particulates in white and grey with thin, high-contrast veining in cool and dark greys that actively extend throughout the slab. Carrara Emporio (9909SS) – A large-scale and bright white, translucent design inspired by Carrara marble with thin, feathered veins in cool grey that meander throughout the surface.



“Wilsonart Solid Surface offerings blend natural beauty with engineered performance to meet the demands of active lifestyles,” said Mikesell. “These new designs deliver the authentic look of marble and natural stone that today’s homeowners are seeking in durable, low-maintenance surfaces that are ready to take on the everyday challenges of today’s busy households.”

2021 Wilsonart Solid Surface Collection

Beyond the residential looks of The Crafted Collection, Wilsonart has also introduced eight additional Solid Surface options suited for both commercial and residential applications with designs ranging from relaxed solid whites to movement designs that capture the look and feel of wind and stone:

Relaxed White (9247SS) – An off-white, slightly warm solid design that is also translucent.

– An off-white, slightly warm solid design that is also translucent. Mink Concrete (9248SS) – A brown-grey design that contains fine white particulates and a small amount of fine pearl glimmer.

– A brown-grey design that contains fine white particulates and a small amount of fine pearl glimmer. Metro Concrete (9249SS) – A slightly warm grey design that contains fine white particulates and a small amount of fine pearl glimmer.

– A slightly warm grey design that contains fine white particulates and a small amount of fine pearl glimmer. Arctic Drift (9246SS) – An entirely new look featuring linear movement that delivers a windswept appearance. Delicate swaths in cool white and varied shades of cool grey extend laterally across the slab.

– An entirely new look featuring linear movement that delivers a windswept appearance. Delicate swaths in cool white and varied shades of cool grey extend laterally across the slab. Aspen Quartzite (9245SS) – A large-scale white, translucent design with bright white veining that swirls throughout the slab, creating gentle movement reminiscent of white quartzite stone.

– A large-scale white, translucent design with bright white veining that swirls throughout the slab, creating gentle movement reminiscent of white quartzite stone. Calming Waves (9240SS) – An off-white design that contains a hint of rose coloring in the background and bright, active waves of white that traverse the design.

– An off-white design that contains a hint of rose coloring in the background and bright, active waves of white that traverse the design. Quiet Swirl (9241SS) – A bright, cool grey movement design with graceful white veins.

– A bright, cool grey movement design with graceful white veins. Cloud Mist (9243SS) – A cool grey design with warm grey waves throughout, along with white particulates and occasional flecks of black.

“At Wilsonart, we are constantly innovating and expanding our offering beyond just new colors in the same old structures,” added Mikesell. “This launch delivers new colors, new structures, and a whole new scale of movement that expands the possibilities of acrylic surfaces.”

Virtually seamless and non-porous, Wilsonart Solid Surface offerings are naturally resistant to fade, heat, and most stains and do not support the growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria – making them ideal for use in kitchens, baths, laundry rooms, and more. These surfaces also are renewable, repairable and thermo-formable, and can easily be cleaned with just soap and water.

Wilsonart Solid Surface countertops may be paired with the brand’s Solid Surface Sinks for a visually monolithic look. Made from cast-molded 100% acrylic, these sinks are incredibly durable and easy to clean with no lip or ledge to catch debris.

Wilsonart Solid Surface complies with FDA food contact requirements and holds UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification for low chemical emissions into indoor air during product usage. Backed by a 15-year limited residential or 10-year limited commercial manufacturer’s warranty, Wilsonart Solid Surface is available at kitchen and bath retailers and home centers nationwide. For more information about Wilsonart products, visit www.Wilsonart.com.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL, Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

