Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 2020 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Kelso's Form 20-F includes the Company’s management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at www.kelsotech.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .



The Company’s Annual Information Form on Form 20-F has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and is available on the Company’s website at www.kelsotech.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Holders of Kelso’s securities may receive a free printed copy of the Company's most recent Form 20-F and Annual Report, including the audited financial statements, by sending an email request to info@kelsotech.com , by submitting a request online at www.kelsotech.com or by writing to Kelso Technologies Inc., 13966 - 18B Avenue, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada V4A 8J1.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso is a diverse product development company that specializes in the design, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. The Company’s reputation has been earned as a designer and reliable supplier of unique high-quality rail tank car valve equipment that provides for the safe handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are specifically designed to provide economic and operational advantages to customers while reducing the potential effects of human error and environmental harm.

