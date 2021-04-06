RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL TARGETS GOVERNMENT SECTOR WITH ITS HIGHLY EFFECTIVE DISINFECTANT ROBOT

COMPANY LAUNCHES DIRECT MAIL CAMPAIGN FOCUSING ON 6 STATES

/EIN News/ -- CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI , April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International, (RGGI) a leading mobile robot company, announced today the company is targeting the government and public service sector with its unique, proven effective disinfecting robot. Resgreen International has created a direct mail campaign currently focusing on school superintendents in six states experiencing a resurgence in covid cases including Michigan with the idea of providing each of them a public health solution to properly disinfecting and sterilizing their schools for students and teachers alike.

In fact, Resgreen Group also announced they are in the final stages with a major Sheriff’s office in South Florida to purchase the company’s WandaSD disinfecting robot unit due to the rising need for increased measures to combat the effects of dangerous pathogens. The sanitizing effects of Wanda SD has been proven an effective tool since Wanda SD features lamps on top and underneath the vehicle that emit 253.7 nm Ultraviolet-C (UVC) light that kills 99.9% of pathogens in the air and on surfaces, including two coronaviruses similar to COVID-19: SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV, according to the IUVA.

Many states, including Florida, are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases among staff and incarcerated individuals. Law enforcement offices, jails, and prisons are experiencing a need for greater measures in keeping people safe. In areas, such as these, with an increased flow of foot traffic and confined quarters, the need for more vigorous action to combat dangerous pathogens is high. Wanda SD’s compact, robust, and effective features are ideal for these scenarios.

Resgreen Group International offers a number of highly effective solutions to schools, law enforcement, hospitals, businesses and more when it comes to seeking a significant impact on eliminating infecting agents and germs. The company’s Pull Buddy is an Autonomous Mobile Robot which besides moving loads up to 2,000 pounds can be equipped with large number if UV-C array’s to cover assembly locations and warehouse facilities.

