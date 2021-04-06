EagleView Welcomes Tad Finer as Chief Revenue Officer

Finer brings 20+ years of experience in technology sales leadership

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading geospatial technology provider of software, aerial imagery and analytics, today announced the appointment of Tad Finer as Chief Revenue Officer. At EagleView, Finer will report to CEO Chris Jurasek, and will lead the organization’s entire revenue generation organization.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tad and his vast wealth of experience transforming the sales processes of technology leaders on board at EagleView,” said Jurasek, CEO of EagleView. “As EagleView enters its next phase of growth, Tad’s industry knowledge and business acumen will serve the company well.”

Tad joins EagleView from Workiva (NYSE: WK), where he was Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Previously, he was the General Manager of Workiva’s Integrated Risk division, as well as the Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances. Throughout his 20-year career in technology, Tad has served in a variety of sales leadership roles at IBM, Software AG and HyperGrid (now CloudSphere). Tad holds a BA from the University of Idaho and an MBA from George Washington University.

“As a leader in geospatial technology, EagleView has an incredible opportunity to drive innovation for our existing customer base and in additional industries,” said Finer, CRO of EagleView. “I am excited to join the organization and develop new ways to better serve the industries we help transform on a daily basis.”

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing software, imagery and analytics that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library in history, covering 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology with over 300 patents creates highly differentiated software, imagery and analytics products for a diverse customer base.

For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.EagleView.com and follow @EagleViewTech.

