LogMeIn and Capital One Join Forces to Deliver Work-From-Anywhere Solutions to Small Businesses

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies seek technologies that securely enable collaboration and productivity for those working remotely or in a hybrid environment, LogMeIn Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based solutions that enable the work-from-anywhere era, today announced a new collaboration with Capital One Spring, a growing online discounts platform with dozens of major partners and deals tailored to small and medium businesses. LogMeIn will offer a 30 percent discount for its market-leading workforce solutions including LastPass, GoToMyPC, GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar on Spring, helping business owners everywhere organize and secure their online lives at home and at work.



LogMeIn has doubled-down during the pandemic on helping small- and medium-sized businesses empower and support their employees’ most essential needs with products like LastPass and GoToMeeting. And, through its mission, LogMeIn builds products that enable companies to maintain productivity and connectivity to drive business results while empowering their workforces to live more balanced, healthy lives.

“Moving to a 100 percent remote workforce this past year came with its challenges, but LogMeIn has continued to look for ways to help businesses adjust to this new normal with our suite of remote work tools,” said Harvey Grasty, Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, LogMeIn. “We are delighted to be a featured Spring merchant and offer small businesses meaningful savings on essential work-from-anywhere software, when they need it most.”

Spring is free and open for any small business owner and their employees, regardless of whether or not they have a Capital One relationship. “With Spring, small businesses get access to deals designed specifically for their needs,” said Kyle Murdoch, Vice President, Capital One Spring. “And Capital One passes along 100% of the negotiated savings, so that owners can reinvest in their business. We are committed to the success of small businesses, and we hope that by providing services such as Spring, small businesses will consider Capital One for their future banking and financial needs.”

For more information on Capital One Spring, please visit https://spring.capitalone.com/ .

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

