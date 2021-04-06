Theo Rokos Named President of Wedge

HR Technology Expert to Scale Operations and Shape Strategic Vision of Fast-Growing Video Screening Company

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the video screening solution that helps recruiters make authentic connections with candidates, announced Theo Rokos as the company's president. Having previously supported Wedge as an Advisory Board member, Rokos brings deep industry expertise to this newly created role in which he will help define the company's path forward.



Recognized for his transformational leadership style, Rokos is known for creating disruption in the recruiting space, having most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Job.com. He is also the former co-founder and CEO of video interviewing pioneer, GreenJobInterview, acquired in 2017, and co-author of "Sustainable Staffing: How 'Thinking Green' is Changing the Way the World's Leading Organizations Attract (and Keep) Top Talent."

Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge, commented, "There are few people who understand HR technology, and more specifically video interviewing, as well as Theo. He's witnessed the evolution and advancement first-hand and knows what talent acquisition teams are looking for in terms of technology. Theo's been an invaluable member of our Advisory Board, and I am thrilled to have him accept this role."

"It will surprise almost no one to hear that HR technology has changed dramatically in recent years, but one thing remains clear: video is a game-changing recruiting tool for organizations of all sizes. Video empowers candidates to demonstrate more of what they have to offer, helps recruiters and hiring managers improve collaboration, mitigate bias and identify top talent faster, and at the same time, streamlines the process for everyone involved," said Rokos. "Wedge is at an exciting point in their journey as a company, and together, we'll focus on delivering candidate-centric experiences while building out the future of video screening solutions."

About Wedge

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Matt Baxter, Wedge is the one-way recorded video interview that enables candidates to show their true selves. For more information, visit wedgehr.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group kate@devonpr.com