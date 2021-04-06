Questex Opens the Best of Sensors Awards 2021 Call for Nominations

Awards Program Honors the Best in Sensor Technologies and the Sensor Ecosystem, People, and Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics today announces the call for nominations for the Best of Sensors Awards 2021, which honor the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people, and companies.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, “For over two decades, the Best of Sensors Awards has shone a spotlight on the best and most innovative products, technologies, teams, and people in the sensors industry. This year we have seen a tremendous amount of innovation and we look forward to reviewing all of the submissions and identifying the best of the best.”

The Best of Sensors Awards program categories:

Innovative Product of the Year

Startup of the Year

Woman of the Year



The sub-categories for the Innovative Product of the Year awards:

AI/Machine Learning

Automotive/Autonomous Technologies

Chemical & Gas Sensors

COVID-19

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Embedded Technology

Industrial IoT

Industrial Sensors

IoT and Wireless

MEMS

Medical

Optical and Cameras

The Best of Sensors Awards call for nominations deadline is Friday, April 30. For more information on the awards, click here.

The Best of Sensors Awards finalists will be announced on May 31. Winners will be announced at Sensors Converge taking place June 22-24, the only in-person event covering the biggest design engineering trends. Register to attend Sensors Converge here.

