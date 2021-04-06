Link and Purpose Advisor Solutions announce partnership to deliver leading-edge group plan solutions to financial advisors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Link Investment Management Inc. (“Link”), an innovator in employer-sponsored compensation plans, has partnered with Toronto-based Purpose Advisor Solutions (PAS), a technology platform and services provider for independent financial advisors and portfolio managers, to offer leading-edge group plan solutions in the Canadian workplace. Purpose has also invested in a Link financing round alongside an undisclosed group of investors. Link has raised over $9M CAD in private investment rounds to-date.



This strategic partnership will support independent portfolio managers and advisors by adding Link’s online employer experience platform—which includes paperless plan administration, and support for a wide range of group savings, pension, equity and health spending plans—to the ecosystem of services and digital tools provided by PAS.

“As fintech companies, both Link and Purpose Advisor Solutions are focused on leveraging innovation and next-generation technology. We’re excited to be teaming up with PAS to offer its portfolio managers and financial advisors access to our proprietary digital platform, portfolio management services and dedicated plan servicing for the benefit of their clients,” says Brian McClennon, President and CEO of Link. “We are very excited to see Purpose take a minority equity stake in Link.”

“We believe this partnership will enhance an advisor’s relationship with their clients by providing additional plan solutions, while at the same time offering comprehensive support and unique, tailor-made solutions for small to midsize employers.”

This Link-PAS partnership offers multiple benefits to portfolio managers and advisors:

A wide range of plans, including Defined Contribution Pension Plans (DCPPs), Group TFSAs and RRSPs, Deferred Profit Sharing Plans (DPSPs), Employee Share Purchase Plans (ESPPs) and Health Spending Accounts (HSAs);

Comprehensive plan support for employers, empowering them to select the plan that is right for their employees; and

Greater reporting and insights, which can be used by advisors to help guide employee decision making.



“Our goal at Purpose Advisor Solutions is to offer portfolio managers and financial advisors modern tools that allow them to fulfill a broader set of client needs with a highly improved user experience. Our advisors have been clear on the need to extend their individual client relationships into workplace and group savings plans. Our partnership with Link allows them to deepen their service offering while fostering a closer connection between personal and group savings for more holistic advice,” said J-F Courville, Managing Partner at Purpose Advisor Solutions. “We are excited to actively participate in this evolution by partnering together,” added Courville.

Link was launched in 2016 as the only modern workplace financial wellness entity that consolidates all three typical employer compensation programs—savings programs, equity plans and health benefits—into a single platform.

By leveraging technology alongside a prescriptive investing model, elevated fee transparency, and the use of low-cost Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Link can help create better outcomes for employers and their employees.

About Link Investment Management Inc.

Link Investment Management provides business solutions for workplace savings, equity and health plan administration. From our headquarters in Calgary, the Link team delivers group plan solutions with a goal of providing better financial health and retirement outcomes for all Canadians. Our innovative, fully digital, software-as-a-service (SaaS) business solution empowers plan administrators and plan members with simple, affordable and efficient plan management. We service companies of all sizes through channel partners to create the best solutions at an affordable price.

Contact: Brian McClennon, President & CEO

Email: bmcclennon@lim.solutions

Web: www.lim.solutions

About Purpose Advisor Solutions

Purpose Advisor Solutions is an innovative financial technology firm providing modern client and practice management technology and services for independent portfolio management and financial advisory businesses in Canada. Our end-to-end solution simplifies the advisor practice and makes it easier for clients to access better service in order to achieve their financial goals. Purpose Advisor Solutions is a subsidiary of Purpose Financial.

Contact: J-F Courville, Managing Partner

Email: jf@purposeadvisorsolutions.com

Web: purposeadvisorsolutions.com