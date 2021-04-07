Entertainment and Film Event Producer & Marketing Veteran Eric Vollweiler Launches The Vollweiler Agency
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vollweiler Agency was founded and launched in 2020 by Eric Vollweiler who was recently featured in the Hollywood Times. Eric has been producing and marketing film festivals and entertainment events for over 16 years all over the US, Canada and presently Europe. He has produced and marketed 75 film festivals and entertainment events. Eric Vollweiler is presently based in Saratoga Springs, New York. He graduated from Emerson College with a degree in Management Communications. The most recent event Produced by Vollweiler is the Independent Filmmaker Day virtual event which panelist included some of the most notable names in the entertainment industry such as Ice-T (Law and Order SVU), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist) Graham King (Producer of Bohemian Rhapsody), Richard Dreyfuss (Stand By Me) and more.
The Vollweiler Agency Services
-Selling sponsorships and advertising for a film festival or an event.
-Booking entertainment professionals or celebrities for a film festival or event.
-Social media promotion for a film festival or an event.
What They Say
“Eric is truly committed to helping film festivals thrive and bring amazing Independent Films to an underserved audience. His enthusiasm is boundless!” – Dan Mirvish (Co-Founder At Large of SlamDance Film Festival)
“Eric is truly an asset to any organization and event based business. He went above and beyond to make sure our festival goers had access to the best in the industry. I recommend him for any size festival across any genre. He has the connections to make the impossible.. possible.” – C R Capers (Founder of Harlem Film House & NYC Hip Hop Film Festival
“Eric was instrumental in helping to organize the Independent Filmmaker Day at TIFF in September 2019”. – Elliot Grove (Founder of Raindance Film Festival and British Independent Awards)
Film Festivals and Entertainment Events
Moving Pictures Magazine Tribeca Film Festival Party
Indie Slate Magazine party during the Sundance Film Festival
Artists United Party during the Sundance Film Festival
Independent Filmmaker Day during the Sundance Film Festival
Independent Filmmaker Day during the Toronto International Film Festival
The Garden State Film Festival and Princeton Independent Film Festival
Woods Hole Film Festival and Boston Film Festival in MA
Kansas City Film Fest International
San Pedro International Film Festival, Silver Lake Film Festival, Pan African Film and Arts Festival, Seal Beach Film Festival.
Winter Film Awards Independent Film Festival, Long Island International Film Expo, New York State International Film Festival and Buffalo Niagara Film Festival
The Vollweiler Agency Partners
The Haydenfilms Agency – The Haydenfilms Agency seeks to provide University students with a powerful outlet to explore the fields of advertising, marketing and film production.
Henderson Promos- Henderson Promos – Custom Apparel and products ready to take your business and marketing to the next level.
For more information on getting a quote for your film festival or entertainment event visit www.vollweileragency.com
Eric Vollweiler
