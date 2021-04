Entertainment and Film Event Producer & Marketing Veteran Eric Vollweiler Launches The Vollweiler Agency

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vollweiler Agency was founded and launched in 2020 by Eric Vollweiler who was recently featured in the Hollywood Times. Eric has been producing and marketing film festivals and entertainment events for over 16 years all over the US, Canada and presently Europe. He has produced and marketed 75 film festivals and entertainment events. Eric Vollweiler is presently based in Saratoga Springs, New York. He graduated from Emerson College with a degree in Management Communications. The most recent event Produced by Vollweiler is the Independent Filmmaker Day virtual event which panelist included some of the most notable names in the entertainment industry such as Ice-T (Law and Order SVU), Harry Lennix (The Blacklist) Graham King (Producer of Bohemian Rhapsody), Richard Dreyfuss (Stand By Me) and more.The Vollweiler Agency Services-Selling sponsorships and advertising for a film festival or an event.-Booking entertainment professionals or celebrities for a film festival or event.-Social media promotion for a film festival or an event.What They Say“Eric is truly committed to helping film festivals thrive and bring amazing Independent Films to an underserved audience. His enthusiasm is boundless!” – Dan Mirvish (Co-Founder At Large of SlamDance Film Festival)“Eric is truly an asset to any organization and event based business. He went above and beyond to make sure our festival goers had access to the best in the industry. I recommend him for any size festival across any genre. He has the connections to make the impossible.. possible.” – C R Capers (Founder of Harlem Film House & NYC Hip Hop Film Festival“Eric was instrumental in helping to organize the Independent Filmmaker Day at TIFF in September 2019”. – Elliot Grove (Founder of Raindance Film Festival and British Independent Awards)Film Festivals and Entertainment EventsMoving Pictures Magazine Tribeca Film Festival PartyIndie Slate Magazine party during the Sundance Film FestivalArtists United Party during the Sundance Film FestivalIndependent Filmmaker Day during the Sundance Film FestivalIndependent Filmmaker Day during the Toronto International Film FestivalThe Garden State Film Festival and Princeton Independent Film FestivalWoods Hole Film Festival and Boston Film Festival in MAKansas City Film Fest InternationalSan Pedro International Film Festival, Silver Lake Film Festival, Pan African Film and Arts Festival, Seal Beach Film Festival.Winter Film Awards Independent Film Festival, Long Island International Film Expo, New York State International Film Festival and Buffalo Niagara Film FestivalThe Vollweiler Agency PartnersThe Haydenfilms Agency – The Haydenfilms Agency seeks to provide University students with a powerful outlet to explore the fields of advertising, marketing and film production.Henderson Promos- Henderson Promos – Custom Apparel and products ready to take your business and marketing to the next level.For more information on getting a quote for your film festival or entertainment event visit www.vollweileragency.com