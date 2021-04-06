Sustainable Investments Signs MOU With Ecosolus To Promote Environmentally Friendly Water and Waste Treatment Solutions

Ecosolus offers a wide range of 100% environmentally responsible solutions that are customized as per the specific needs of the client.

MUSCAT, OMAN, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Sustainable Investments' (SI) commitment to promoting sustainable solutions for pressing environmental problems facing our world today, we are pleased to announce our partnership with UK-based biotech start-up, Ecosolus International Group ltd.

As the world's demand for water increases, the need to find cost-effective and sustainable solutions for water remediation becomes imperative. Ecosolus have developed a range of proprietary in-situ treatment solutions. These remedies are 100% environmentally responsible bacterial treatments (aerobic) for all forms of organic waste.

Ecosolus offers a wide range of 100% environmentally responsible solutions that are customized as per the specific needs of the client. Their expertise includes treatments for Industrial Wastewater, Effluents, Leachate, Algae, Pollution Control, Hydrocarbon clean-up & Management.

"Today we are very pleased to announce this partnership with Ecosolus" said Mr. Faris Al Battashi, Co-founder of SI. "We are always on the lookout for innovative and cost-effective solutions for today's environmental problems and our partnership with Ecosolus is a testament to that"

Mark Hyde, Director and Co-Founder of Ecosolus commented, “More than ever countries and their entrepreneurial leaders need to join together to redress the damage done by urbanization”. Mr. Hyde added that “the commitment SI have shown to adopting new technologies and innovations places SI and Oman at the center of a revolution in nature based treatments for what are invariably human problems”.

Omani firm, Sustainable Investments, was founded in 2017 with a vision to promote “Sustainable Partnerships for a Sustainable Future”. SI focuses on bringing cutting-edge technological innovation to Oman and the MENA region in areas related to food security, energy and health. SI is currently based out of Muscat, Oman with professional networks in the USA, Europe and Asia.

About Ecosolus International Group Ltd

Ecosolus was founded in 2019 by a team of individuals committed to making a change in the waste and wastewater treatments. An international environmental services manufacturing and consultancy committed to transforming wastes, reducing the damage to the environment, and promoting innovative and environmentally responsible solutions. Its Global Vision “A world that provides clean water and sanitation to the many and not the few; in a zero-waste society” is being delivered through partnership with likeminded organizations.

Sustainable Investments at info@sustainableinvestments.om

Ecosolus at mark@ecosolus.co.uk