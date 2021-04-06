Consumer Acquisition Receives The Startup Weekly’s 2021 Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch Award
Technology-enabled marketing services company recognized for innovation and growth on heels of the launch of CA+ new creative services agencySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Acquisition was today recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch award to businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020.
Today's news falls on the heels of Consumer Acquisition’s recent launch of its creative services agency CA+ that will focus on big-brand thinking, strategy and creative for clients. Having already created hundreds of thousands of ads via animation, editorial and motion graphics for clients, CA+ offers a wider breadth of services to support mixed media distribution and with a more flexible service model for clients. CA+ creates, tests and deploys high-performing live action, post-production, 3D animation and more into the digital ecosystem that's focused on one thing: measurable client results. From integrated brand campaigns to individual asset creation, CA+ provides creative for TV, OTT, DOOH, Facebook, Google, YouTube, TikTok, Snap, Web and more.
Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition, said: “We truly appreciate this recognition from The Startup Weekly as a Marketing & Advertising Company to Watch this year. Times are changing as Apple is posed to remove IDFA and Facebook and Google have increasingly automated their media buying algorithms. These changes increase the demands for creative that performs across channels and that is why we launched CA+ and brought on industry veteran Evan Astrowsky as our GM of Creative Studio. Our creative capabilities are even stronger with his addition and CA+, and we look forward to providing brands and our advertisers with the most scalable, automated, and data-driven creative development in the market today.”
This year’s Marketing & Advertising Companies to Watch awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.
"This year’s award recipients represent the very best of entrepreneurial excellence in the United States. The judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of all awardees,” said Peter Justin, Managing Editor of The Startup Weekly.
For more information on CA+, visit https://www.consumeracquisition.com/ca-plus
About Consumer Acquisition
Founded in 2013, Consumer Acquisition is a technology-enabled marketing services company that has managed over $3 billion in creative and social ad spend for the world’s largest mobile apps and brands. They provide a creative studio, user acquisition services, and self-service tools for Facebook and Google mobile app advertisers, including some of the world’s largest mobile games and apps including Rovio, Glu Mobile, Roblox, Jam City, Wooga, Lion Studios, Sun Basket and many others. To learn more about Consumer Acquisition, visit www.consumeracquisition.com.
About The Startup Weekly
The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company’s media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence. For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com
Brian Bowman
Consumer Acquisition
