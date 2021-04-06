MDOT to build passing relief lanes on M-57 between US-131 and Greenville

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Kent

HIGHWAY: M-57 (14 Mile Road)

CLOSEST CITY: Greenville

START DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, July 16, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $3.8 million to resurface and widen 2 miles of M-57 from just west of Farland Avenue to just west of Ramsdell Drive. The road will be widened to include passing relief lanes and work also includes new concrete curb and gutter, driveway openings, new culverts, drainage improvements, and new guardrail.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures with a traffic regulator will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The passing relief lanes will increase safety and mobility while the resurfacing will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the existing roadway.