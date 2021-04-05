Washington State Ferries needs you: Help determine the future of the Fauntleroy terminal

Hadley Rodero, communications, 206-818-3813 WSF media hotline, 206-402-8070

Submit applications for Community Advisory Group through April 23

SEATTLE – Washington State Ferries is accepting applications from community members interested in joining a new advisory group as planning to replace the aging Fauntleroy ferry terminal gets underway.

The Community Advisory Group, along with an Executive Leadership Group and Technical Advisory Group, will play a critical role in helping WSF shape plans that address transportation needs while balancing the needs of multiple communities served by and adjacent to the terminal.

The CAG will advise WSF and work collaboratively to generate ideas and provide input on which issues that should be addressed in this project. Members also will help identify and provide input about potential alternatives and share ongoing feedback on the broader community engagement process.

The CAG will represent the three communities served by the “Triangle Route” (Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth) to encourage cross-community dialogue and collaborative solutions. WSF encourages community members who live near the ferry terminal, regularly ride the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth ferry route, or have an understanding of the area’s regional transportation, economic, community and environmental issues to apply.

Applications accepted through April 23

WSF is recruiting approximately 20 people to serve on the CAG. Interested community members have until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23 to submit an application.

The CAG will meet regularly throughout the project planning phase, expected to last through spring 2023. At the conclusion of the planning phase, WSF will move into the formal environmental review process and will determine the CAG’s path forward at that point.

