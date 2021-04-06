Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Schedule for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for Tuesday, April 6 will include the following: 

Tuesday, April 6 at 10:00 AM:  Gov. McMaster will hold a Cabinet Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, April 6 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by Senator Lindsey Graham for a news conference to discuss the ramifications of H.R. 1, State House, Office of the Governor, Columbia, S.C. 

Tuesday, April 6 at 2:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette will participate in a news conference recognizing the month of April as “Child Abuse Prevention Month”, Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel Street, Columbia, S.C.

