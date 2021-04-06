MDC invites families to learn about fishing fundamentals on April 17

JOPLIN, Mo. – If your desire to take your family fishing is strong, but your experience is weak, don’t be discouraged. You can have plenty of fishing fun by sticking to the basics.

Families can learn about the fundamentals of fishing at two free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) programs on Saturday, April 17 at the Walter Woods Conservation Area in Newton County. The program, “Family Fishing: Making Your Outing a Success” will be offered in the morning from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and will be repeated in the afternoon from 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. These programs are open to all ages and are designed for families. People can register for the morning session at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176558

People can register for the afternoon session at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176560

These programs will cover fishing fundamentals in regards to equipment, techniques, what species to fish for and where to find them, regulations, how to prepare fish if you plan to keep them or how to release fish if you don’t plan to keep them.

These programs will also feature a “hands-on” component - people will get to do catch-and-release fishing at the Walter Woods Area pond. People should dress for the weather and bring their own snacks and drinks. People can bring their own fishing equipment or use basic equipment, tackle, and bait provided by MDC. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and participants will not need a fishing permit to fish at this event. Family groups will be asked to social distance from other families.

The Walter Woods Conservation Area is located in Newton County on the southeast edge of Joplin at 7129 Dutch Elm Drive. To get to the area, take Newton County Highway NN south from Redings Mill for 1.25 miles, then turn west on Dutch Elm Drive, which leads to the area.

People can also learn more about the basics of fishing at:

https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/get-started-fishing

People can call for more information about this program or other MDC programs in rhe Joplin area by calling MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center at 417-629-3434.