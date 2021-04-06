Cloud Managed Services Market Research Report by Service Type, by Organization Size, by Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Key Companies Covered in Cloud Managed Services Market are Wipro Limited, Taos Mountain LLC, Rackspace US, Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, NEC Corporation, Logicworks, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Google LLC, DXC Technology Company, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Bespin Global, Atos, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Smartronix, LLC, Progressive Infotech Pvt. Ltd., Nordcloud Oy, Lumen Technologies, Inc., Infosys Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., DLT Solutions , Datacom Group Ltd, Cloudticity, LLC, Capgemini SE, Augmentt Technology Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc. Accenture PLC

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide cloud managed services market size is projected to arrive at USD 129.26 billion by 2027, showing a CAGR of 13.8% during the gauge time frame. Distant working patterns set off by the COVID-19 pandemic will quickly extend the extent of this market, notices Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, named "Cloud Managed Services Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Managed Business Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Mobility Services, and Managed Communication and Collaboration Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2027".





With severe social removal standards forced by governments all throughout the planet, organizations have been compelled to set up telecommute frameworks for representatives. Cloud administrations have arisen as the key innovation encouraging the change from actual office conditions to virtual working situations. The suddenness of occasions has made the interest for cloud oversaw administrations soar in the previous few months. For instance, Microsoft saw a 775% expansion in the selection of its cloud administrations, while Microsoft Teams gloats of in excess of 44 million clients every day. In India, Google has acquired a few new customers including the National Payments Corporation of India, Wipro, and the movement organization Cleartrip, demonstrating rapidly rising interest for cloud administrations in the country.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-managed-services-market-104034





List of Key Companies Profiled in the Cloud Managed Services Market Report:

Wipro Limited (Bengaluru, India)

Taos Mountain LLC (California, United States)

Rackspace US, Inc. (Texas, United States)

NTT DATA Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

NEC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Logicworks (New York, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (California, United States)

Google LLC (California, United States)

DXC Technology Company (Virginia, United States)

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (London, United Kingdom)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (New Jersey, United States)

Cisco Systems Inc. (California, United States)

Bespin Global (Seoul, South Korea)

Atos (Bezons, France)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

Smartronix, LLC (Maryland, United States)

Progressive Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (Noida, India)

Nordcloud Oy (Helsinki, Finland)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (CenturyLink) (Louisiana, United States)

Infosys Limited (Bengaluru, India)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

HCL Technologies Limited (Noida, India)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

DLT Solutions (Virginia, United States)

Datacom Group Ltd (Jakarta, Indonesia)

Cloudticity, LLC (Washington, United States)

Capgemini SE (Paris, France)

Augmentt Technology Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Washington, United States)

Accenture PLC (Dublin, Ireland)

As per the report findings, the global market value stood at USD 46.50 billion in 2021. The other highlights of the report include:

In-depth evaluation of the main market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Careful examination of the top market players and their dominant strategies;

Comprehensive analysis of each individual market segment; and

Exhaustive study of the regional developments impacting the market.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-managed-services-market-104034





Market Restraint

Dangers Posed by Data Breaches to Impede Market Growth

One of the major concerns surrounding the adoption of cloud-based services and solutions is the constant threat of data breach and hacking posed by cyber-criminals. Cyber-attacks in the past few years have grown in scale and intensity with the increasing penetration of digital technologies in peoples’ lives. For example, in July 2021, Capital One, one of the largest financial companies in the US, experienced a massive cyber-attack on its cloud computing system, resulting in the exposure of 160 million credit card user data. In the same month, the cloud service provider PCM faced a slew of hacking attacks, which led to the abuse of clearinghouses, money transfer services, and payment processing services provided by the company. Another large-scale hacking incident took place in April 2021, when the National Electoral Institute of Mexico’s more than 93 million voter registration records, which were stored on an illegal Amazon cloud server, were compromised. Such instances may deter organizations and governments to fully adopt the cloud and thus hamper the cloud managed services market growth.

Regional Insights

Speedy Adoption of Cloud Services to Accelerate Market Growth in North America

At USD 16.29 billion, North America dominated the cloud managed services market share in 2021 and is expected to sustain its top position during the forecast period. The primary growth driver for the regional market is the rapid uptake of managed cloud services by companies in the region to lower their operational costs and compensate for the lack of highly skilled IT professionals.

In Europe, the digitalization of business processes and heavy investments in the strengthening of cloud infrastructures will be the two crucial factors fueling the regional market growth. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is slated to grow dynamically owing to the increasing utilization of cloud services by the small- and medium-sized enterprises in the region. In addition to this, rising adoption of cloud solutions by governments in the region is expected to foster long-term growth of the regional market.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cloud-managed-services-market-104034





Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Concentrate on Expanding & Diversifying Product Portfolios

As the demand for cloud managed services gets more variegated, especially amid the current pandemic, key companies are focusing on developing diverse solutions to cater to the needs of end-users. As a result, several players in the market are doubling down their investments in R&D to bring out novel cloud services for clients.

Industry Developments:

August 2021: Augmentt released a suite of solutions for managed cloud service providers (MSPs), becoming the first company to offer simple yet advanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to aid the transition of MSPs to the cloud. The suite includes Augmentt Discover, Augmentt Optimize, and Augmentt Manage.

Augmentt released a suite of solutions for managed cloud service providers (MSPs), becoming the first company to offer simple yet advanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to aid the transition of MSPs to the cloud. The suite includes Augmentt Discover, Augmentt Optimize, and Augmentt Manage. March 2021: Lightstream and its strategic partner, CloudCheckr, launched the Lightstream Cloud Managed Services to help organizations with the day-to-day maintenance of their cloud infrastructure. The solution provides a comprehensive set of operational management, financial, technical, and security services.





Quick Buy – Cloud Managed Services MarketResearch Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104034





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Global Cloud Managed Services Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure/Appendix Global Cloud Managed Services Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2021-2027 By Service Type (Value) Managed Business Services Managed Network Services Managed Infrastructure Services Managed Security Services Managed Mobility Services Managed Communication and Collaboration Services By Deployment (Value) Public Cloud Private Cloud By Enterprise Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises By Vertical (Value) Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunications Government and Public Sector Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Others (Energy and Utilities, and Aerospace and Defense, Etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



Continued…!





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-managed-services-market-104034





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Referral Marketing Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user (BFSI, Retail, E-Commerce, Education, Hospitality, And Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Door Lock Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Padlock, and Others), By Product (Biometric Door Locks, Smart Card Door Locks, Electric Strike Door Locks, Others), By Connecting Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and Other), By Application (Residential, Hospitality, Commercials, Government and Other) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Endpoint Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By End-user (Commercial, Consumer), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Energy Management System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (System and Services), By End User (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Enterprises Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release ﻿https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-cloud-managed-services-market-10276