First Advantage Acquires the Background Screening Business of GBG, Further Strengthens Position in U.K. and EMEA

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and NOTTINGHAM, U.K., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage, a leading global provider of technology solutions for background screening, verifications and compliance, announced that it has acquired the U.K. background screening business of GB Group Plc (GBG), a global digital identity and location services provider. The acquisition expands First Advantage’s footprint and extends its capabilities in the U.K. and EMEA. Existing and new customers will benefit from First Advantage’s global coverage, customer-centric support model and ongoing commitment to investing in technology and innovation.

First Advantage CEO Scott Staples commented, “The background screening industry is rapidly changing from a ‘service-led’ business model to a ‘technology-led’ business model, deploying innovative screening solutions and enhanced technologies to automate processes and reshape the marketplace. First Advantage is focusing now on building the industry of the future. I am delighted to welcome our newest team members and customers to the First Advantage family.”

GBG U.K. background screening customers will continue to leverage their existing OnlineDisclosures and KnowYourPeople screening platforms and will also have access to future enhancements and solutions that leverage First Advantage’s global technology platform. GBG brings a substantial U.K. customer base and more than 50 employees with significant U.K. screening experience to First Advantage, including General Manager Alister Humphreys, who will be joining the First Advantage EMEA leadership team and will work closely with Senior Vice President and General Manager Rolf Bezemer to make the integration a success. In addition, First Advantage intends to add the new employees’ Nottingham location to its existing U.K. footprint, which already includes Canary Wharf, London and Colchester, Essex.

First Advantage is a private company whose majority shareholder is Silver Lake, a global technology investment firm with more than $79 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital. Silver Lake’s portfolio includes numerous leading technology brands such as Airbnb, Dell Technologies, Endeavor, Fanatics, GoodRx, Unity Technologies and Twitter. Leading companies in the Silver Lake portfolio with U.K. or EMEA headquarters include Cegid, City Football Group, FlixMobility, Global Blue, Klarna, Meilleurtaux, Silae and ZPG.

“We are pleased with First Advantage’s impressive growth despite a challenging economic climate,” said Joe Osnoss, Managing Partner of Silver Lake. “This performance is a testament to First Advantage’s leadership in technology and dedication to customers. Adding the U.K. background screening business of GBG will further strengthen First Advantage’s global position, as employers seek to hire the best talent while navigating complex compliance requirements across multiple geographies.”

The acquisition agreement was finalized on March 31, 2021.

